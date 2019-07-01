Apartments plan for former Shrewsbury church looks set for go-ahead

Verve Church is set to get the go-ahead to turn the former Congregational Church in Coton Hill, Shrewsbury, into nine apartments.

Shropshire Council's planning department has recommended the application is passed at a meeting at Shirehall next week.

A scheme to turn it into five apartments with a footbridge was granted in 2017 but did not go ahead.

Shrewsbury Civic Society have praised the fresh plans and said it is an improvement to the building which they said they are keen to see redeveloped.

However, Shrewsbury Town Council objected to the plans on behalf of local residents.

It said no consideration has been given to the residents of Broome Place whose properties will be overshadowed by a proposed glass extension, the extension is out of proportion with the existing building and that the choice of materials are unsympathetic to the conservation area.

Despite the concerns, members have been asked to support the plans on Thursday.

If granted, a £15,760 Community Infrastructure Levy payment would be made to the council.