North Shropshire general election result: Thumping win for Lib Dems as Helen Morgan extends majority

North Shropshire was the only constituency in the county not to be held by the Conservatives going into the election, following Helen Morgan's victory for the Liberal Democrats in December 2021.

Mrs Morgan finished with a majority of more than 14,000 votes, compared to her near-6,000 majority last time which came in the wake of Owen Paterson's resignation.

The Tory MP quit after lobbying the government two companies he had been paid for in a bid to help promote their products and secure contracts, something that went against House of Commons rules and led to the Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards recommending a 30-day suspension from parliament.

Mrs Morgan became the first non-Conservative MP in the constituency's near 200-year history, and went into the election defending her seat against five other candidates.

The full results are:

Simon Baynes - Conservative: 10,903

Samuel Cladingbowl - Independent: 133

Craig Emergy - Green Party: 1,234

Helen Morgan - Liberal Democrats: 26,214

Natalie Rowley - Labour: 3,423

Mark Whittle - Reform UK: 7,687