Confirmed: Full list of General Election candidates in Telford and The Wrekin

Lucy Allan, who was MP of Telford from 2015, will not be standing for the Conservatives this time. The party will instead be represented by Hannah Campbell at the July 4 election.

Ms Allan was suspended by the Conservative Party after publically backing Reform UK’s John Adams.

Standing for Labour will be Shaun Davies, the current leader of Telford & Wrekin Council. The 38-year-old, who has been the leader for the past eight years, has confirmed he will stand down should he win.

The other candidates are Jo McKenna (Liberal Democrats) and John Adams (Green Party).

Meanwhile, six candidates are standing in The Wrekin.

Mark Pritchard will once again stand for the Conservatives after serving as MP since 2005. However, according to the latest YouGov poll, his position is under threat by Labour’s Roh Yakobi, a refugee who was tortured by the Taliban in Afghanistan when he was a child.

Anthony Lowe a former Mayor of Wellington who was previously a member of the Conservative Party, will represent the Lib Dems, while Richard Leppington and Pat McCarthy will stand for Reform UK and the Greens respectively.

Chris Shipley, meanwhile, will stand as an independent.

Telford election candidates

Alan Adams, Reform UK

John Adams, Green Party

Hannah Campbell, Conservative

Shaun Davies, Labour

Jo McKenna, Liberal Democrat

The Wrekin election candidates

Richard Nicholas Leppington, Reform UK

Anthony Lowe, Liberal Democrat

Pat McCarthy, Green Party

Mark Pritchard, Conservative

Chris Shipley, Independent

Roh Yakobi, Labour