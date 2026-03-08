Moment US bomber capable of carrying 24 cruise missiles arrives at RAF base in Gloucestershire

Footage shows the moment a US bomber capable of carrying 24 cruise missiles landed at RAF Fairford in Gloucestershire.

Saint1 Military Aircraft Vids on YouTube caught the B-1B Lancer’s arrival at the base on Friday March 6, with three others coming in on Saturday March 7.

US bomber B-1B Lancer arrives at RAF Fairford in Gloucestershire on March 6 2026.

According to Boeing, the B-1B Lancer, which is 146ft long and has a wingspan of 137ft, can reach speeds of more than 900mph.

The aircraft, nicknamed “the Bone”, has been used in Syria, Libya, Afghanistan and Iraq and can carry and is designed to carry very large loads.

On Sunday March 1, Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer announced that the UK would allow the US to use British military bases for "defensive" strikes on Iranian missile sites.

An "emergency" protest - organised by Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament - against RAF Fairford being used by the US for its military operation on Iran was held outside the base on Saturday March 7.