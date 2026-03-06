The winner of the volunteer of the year competition was usually chosen by Knighton Town Council in November or December.

But in the February meeting Councillor Bob Andrews put forward a motion that they should chose a volunteer for 2026.

Seconded by Deputy Mayor Councillor Tina Sharp, Councillor Andrews asked members to think about candidates and give them to the clerk and they could discuss the matter at the March meeting.

“We seem to be missing a lot of protocols and activities that we used to do as a standard and they do not seem to be happening any more. The history of Knighton Town Council is sort of slowly being wiped out,” Councillor Andrews said.

“I know things evolve and change but we should not be letting our standards slip.”

Relatively new clerk Lorian Craggs Alferoff apologised if she had missed things that the council used to do as she strove to settle in the role.

But Councillor Andrews said it wasn’t her fault, it was up to councillors to bring things to her attention.

Ms Craggs Alferoff said she could pull together a calendar of things the council used to do that may have been missed in recent times and they could catch up.

Members agreed to submit suggestions for the volunteer of the year award and it will be discussed at the March meeting