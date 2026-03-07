More than 550 new electric vehicle charging points coming to Shropshire as 'significant' £2 million funding granted

Thanks to £2 million of Local Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (LEVI) funding, plus “significant” private sector investment, Shropshire Council will be able to add more than 550 charging points. The authority already has about 540 public charging points, largely in urban areas.

The exact locations for the new charging points are yet to be agreed, but they will be on-street, as well as in council car parks and on third-party land.

A report is due to go before the council’s cabinet on Wednesday (March 11), and councillors will be told the chargers will be financially self-sustaining.

Therefore, they are being asked to grant permission for the scheme to go ahead.

“Under the concession model, the charge point operator will fund installation, operation and maintenance, while the council will receive an annual concession fee plus a share of charging revenue once utilisation grows,” said Andy Wilde, assistant director for infrastructure and growth at Shropshire Council.

EV charging station (John Walton/PA)

“Income will be modest initially but is expected to increase as the network expands and EV uptake rises.”

Mr Wilde added that a concession‑based contract model recommended by the Department for Transport will allow the council to leverage an estimated £8 million of private sector investment, while transferring operational and commercial risk to the appointed operator.

“Delivery of this programme will improve equitable access to charging, support Shropshire’s climate objectives, and, in the longer term, generate a modest revenue stream for the council through concession fees and revenue share arrangements,” he said.

“Procurement is expected to begin in 2026, with installations starting in 2027. In parallel, the council has been awarded £133,780 through the EV Pavement Channels Grant, enabling eligible residents without driveways to charge vehicles safely at home. This programme complements LEVI by expanding access to EV charging and helping remove barriers faced by households reliant on on‑street parking.

“Failure to act would leave Shropshire among a very small number of authorities not accessing LEVI funding, disadvantaging residents and posing reputational risk.”