Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle made the comments in response to The Wrekin's Conservative MP Mark Pritchard.

Mr Pritchard, who has been pressing for improvements in his constituency over the past two months, again raised the issue in Parliament.

The Tory MP explained it had taken 12 days for a first-class letter to reach a constituent.

The issue has been ongoing since before Christmas, with residents reporting not receiving post for days on end in the Newport area in early December.

Other Shropshire MPs have also raised the issue, including Stuart Anderson for South Shropshire, Shaun Davies in Telford, and Helen Morgan of North Shropshire.

Replying to Mr Pritchard, Sir Lindsay said people using the postal service should be due a “first-class service” given the prices of stamps.