Shropshire town council asked to rethink on extending car park charges

At a meeting last month members approved the budget for 2026/27, which will come into effect from April 1.

OTC manages three car parks in Oswestry's town centre: Central, Smithfield Street, and Horsemarket.

Members have agreed that the charges will increase by 20 per cent, with hours extending from 8am to 8pm. They also approved a new overnight parking charge of £1.20.

Councillor James Owen (Liberal Democrat) – who proposed the amendment – said it will align with the existing charges for Sundays and bank holidays, applicable between 8pm and 8am.

He also made reference to developers pointing out that town centre car parks are “suitable, residential parking” because they are free at night.

However, Councillor Duncan Kerr (Greens) has pointed out that whether car parks are free to use or charged cannot be a material planning consideration.

He also believes that extending car park charges from 6pm to 8pm will impact pubs, restaurants, churches, hall, and even council meetings.

The Central Car Park in Oswestry. Picture: Google

For example, if someone parks from 7pm to 9pm, they would now incur a cost of £2.40, whereas for the same period during the day, it would only be £2.

“I know many users of the Memorial Hall arrive at 6.30pm and leave at 9.30pm – that will cost them £3.20,” said Councillor Kerr.

“That is more than the charge to participants for the social activity that is the most frequent user of the hall. This will add to the financial pressures on the hall.”

Councillor Kerr added that of all of the car parks Shropshire Council operates, only one has an overnight charge: the Raven Meadows multi-storey in Shrewsbury.

Meanwhile only three car parks (all of which are in Shrewsbury) charge up to 8pm.

“Even though they [Shropshire Council] have declared a financial emergency, I am not aware of any proposals to change this situation,” said Councillor Kerr.

“Oswestry’s night-time economy will be put at a significant competitive disadvantage when compared to all similarly sized towns in Shropshire by these charges.”

Standing order rules state that agenda items cannot be brought back to council for six months once they have been voted on.

However, Councillor Kerr is proposing that rule is revoked so that councillors can discuss the new car park charges at a meeting this Wednesday (February 11).