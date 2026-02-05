Shropshire MPs demand answers over Mandelson appointment amid Epstein probe

A criminal investigation has been launched into allegations that Lord Peter Mandelson passed sensitive information to paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein.

Files released by the US Department of Justice apparently showed Lord Mandelson passing material to Epstein while serving as business secretary in Gordon Brown’s Labour administration as it dealt with the 2008 financial crash and its aftermath.

The latest scandal has led to many warn that Starmer's days as Prime Minister are numbered, after he appointed Mandelson as Britain’s ambassador to Washington last year - despite his well-known friendship with Epstein.

While the PM admitted that he had known about Mandelson's friendship with the paedophile financier before the appointment, No 10 has maintained he lied about the depth of relationship.

Pressure is mounting on the Prime Minister as Shropshire MPs joined calls for resignation and a public inquiry over Lord Mandelson’s links to paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein

On Wednesday night, MPs passed a motion to release documents relating to Mandelson’s appointment. A spokesperson for Downing Street said they would comply and release the documents, which would "show the lies [Mandelson] told".

Speaking in Parliament on Wednesday, South Shropshire MP Stuart Anderson joined calls for the Prime Minister to resign in the wake of the scandal.

Mr Anderson said: “I found it shocking today when the Prime Minister openly admitted that he knew that Mandelson had an ongoing relationship with a convicted paedophile when he appointed him.

"Regardless of anything else we discuss today, that goes against any value that I stand for in my life and that my constituents would stand for."

Helen Morgan, MP for North Shropshire, instead called for a full public inquiry, and justice for Epstein's victims. She said: “Clearly Starmer’s judgement is in question and there are some serious questions to answer.

"We need answers from the Government as to how on earth Peter Mandelson was appointed ambassador to the US in the first place, and how he was able to leak sensitive information from the heart of the government undetected.

"It's absolutely right that we let the police get on with their investigation, but there needs to be a full public inquiry, with the ability to compel witnesses, so that we can get to the truth for the British public, and get justice for Epstein's victims.”

Conservative MP for The Wrekin, Mark Pritchard, and Labour MPs Shaun Davies (Telford) and Julia Buckley (Shrewsbury) have been approached for comment.