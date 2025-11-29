MP asks minister to break deadlock over speed cameras at Shropshire accident blackspot

Mark Pritchard, MP for The Wrekin, is fighting to have average speed cameras installed along the A41, which runs through the county from Albrighton in the south, up to Whitchurch in the north.

Subscribe to Shropshire Star Plus now for just £1 a month for 12 months for exclusive content and an ad-free website. Visit shropshirestar.com/subscribe for our Black Friday offer

Speaker of the House of Commons,. Alan Campbell, agreed to raise the matter with the Department of Transport after the proposals were met with opposition by both Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin councils.

Mr Pritchard told the Commons he had secured funding three years ago, with the help of police and crime commissioner John Campion, but the plan had effectively been vetoed by Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin Councils, which both said they was no case for the cameras.

Mr Pritchard asked Campbell for a debate on the matter.

"The A41 in Shropshire has seen many deaths and injuries over many years," he said. "It is a very dangerous road.

"Putting party politics aside, will the Leader of the House allow time for a debate on the issue, so that we can get people working together to reduce injuries and deaths on the A41?"

Mr Campbell said it was a matter that needed to be resolved locally.

"It is important that public bodies work together where they can, especially where a road may be particularly dangerous," he said. "I will draw his remarks to the attention of the Department for Transport to see whether anything can be done to get the action he wants."

The deadlock arose after a report, commissioned by Telford & Wrekin Council and Shropshire Council, concluded that there was 'no clear justification' for installing the cameras on the 26.7-mile route between the M54 at Albrighton and the Prees Heath roundabout near Whitchurch.

Both councils say no decision has been made on the matter, although they have indicated they are likely to accept the findings of the roport.

Mr Pritchard said afterwards that both councils needed to survey the whole of the A41, and not just parts of it.

"I will continue to campaign to save lives on the road and I'm grateful for local Conservative councillors for raising the issue at the recent Telford & Wrekin Council full meeting, who are supporting me in my campaign," he added.

Mark Pritchard

The Midlands Air Ambulance was called to a serious crash on the A41 between Whitchurch and Market Drayton in September, and in August a man in his 20s was killed when his car crashed into a tree at Tong, near Albrighton. On Wednesdsy this week emergency services were called to a crash near Tern Hill.

The report, carried out by infrastructure firm Amey, found that while the A41 had a significantly higher rate of serious and fatal collisions than the national average, many of the issues related to poor signs, worn markings, and inconsistent road layouts rather than excess speed, and provided a series of recommendations for improvements.

It comes after Mr Campion provided £400,000 to tackle speeding on dangerous stretches of road across the West Mercia force area through the use of average speed camera schemes.

West Mercia Police and Crime Commissioner Mr Campion said he was disappointed by the decision, and accused the councils of delaying action to make the route safer.

He said: "I am incredibly disappointed that, after three years, the councils' report does not support the greater use of technology on this road.

"I welcome the limited engineering improvements that have been delivered, however the report highlights that there is more to do. I am calling on the councils, as the relevant highway authorities, to ensure that this happens without further delay. I cannot help but wonder how many crashes could have been prevented if action had been taken sooner."

Mr Pritchard said that while improved highway engineering and design could also play a part in reducing collisions, those works should not replace the obvious need for average speed cameras.

“Given the lethality of the road, I believe average speed cameras and improved road design at the most dangerous points in the road should be approved without further delay.," he said.

In 2022, Mr Campion allocated £600,000 for road safety measures across West Mercia, including new staff for the police road safety team and two additional mobile speed camera vans. Of that funding, £400,000 was specifically set aside for developing and delivering average speed camera schemes in Shropshire and Herefordshire, subject to business case approval.

While the A49 in Herefordshire is set to benefit from a new scheme, the A41 has now been ruled out.

The Amey report found that the A41 had a KSI (killed or seriously injured) severity ratio of 31.8 per cent, compared with 20.4 per cent nationally, indicating that collisions were significantly more severe than average.

It added that many crashes occurred at junctions, and found defects including poor visibility, worn road markings, and inconsistent lane widths.

Site visits also identified "recurring issues" with road signs, surface conditions, and non-standard street furniture.

However, it did not recommend an average speed camera scheme on the road, stating: "It has been identified that parts of the route may contain very old culvert structures that should receive investigation to ascertain their existing structural profile as well as a lack of justification for the implementation of safety cameras."