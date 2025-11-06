Councillor and crime commissioner clash over speed camera call for notorious A41 in Shropshire

A report delivered to the Police and Crime Panel said that PCC John Campion “has expressed frustration” over the lack of progress over delivering the scheme on the 26.7-mile route of the A41 between the M54 at Tong and the Prees roundabout near Whitchurch.

It comes after a report jointly commissioned by Telford & Wrekin Council and Shropshire Council concluded that an an average speed camera scheme for the road is not recommended.

In 2022, Mr Campion allocated £600,000 for road safety measures across the West Mercia force area, including new staff for the police road safety team and two additional mobile speed camera vans. Of that funding, £400,000 was specifically set aside for developing and delivering average speed camera schemes in Shropshire and Herefordshire, subject to business case approval.

However, while the A49 in Herefordshire is set to benefit from a new scheme, the A41 is not.

The Amey report found that the A41 had a KSI (killed or seriously injured) severity ratio of 31.8 per cent, compared with 20.4 per cent nationally, indicating that collisions were significantly more severe than average.

It added that many crashes occurred at junctions, and found defects including poor visibility, worn road markings, and inconsistent lane widths.

Site visits also identified “recurring issues” with road signs, surface conditions, and non-standard street furniture.

However, it did not recommend an average speed camera scheme on the road, stating: “It has been identified that parts of the route may contain very old culvert structures that should receive investigation to ascertain their existing structural profile as well as a lack of justification for the implementation of safety cameras.”

Mr Campion and Mark Pritchard, the MP for The Wrekin, condemned the decision, with the latter saying he was “hugely annoyed” with both councils. Mr Campion added that, after three years, the report does not support the greater use of technology on the road.

However, Councillor Roger Evans, a Shropshire councillor who is the portfolio holder for finance, said that neither councils have deemed it not necessary, or that it is not recommended.

Councillor Roger Evans (left) and John Campion, West Mercia's Police & Crime Commissioner, had differing views about whether Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin Councils had rejected plans to install average speed cameras on the A41. Picture: Shropshire Council

“I don’t know where that information came from,” said Councillor Evans.

“I’ve asked the question and have been assured that a letter had been sent to the Police & Crime Commissioner’s Office on 3 November in reply to what was stated.

“Both councils reaffirmed that no decision regarding average speed cameras has been made. And the councils have not rejected plans for the use of average speed cameras on the A41.

“In fact, both councils welcome installation alongside other interventions that will be funded and delivered by us. If not done so already, our teams will contact your office to make the necessary arrangements.

“I’m sorry, but that paragraph in the report is wrong and it does need to be corrected. As does the statement made at the start of the [Police and Crime Panel] meeting.”

In response, a bullish Mr Campion said: “Unfortunately for Councillor Evans, just because the truth is uncomfortable doesn’t make it the truth nonetheless. The report is publically available and is on Telford & Wrekin’s website.

“Now, if you think I’m incorrect, or people watching think I’m incorrect, go and read the report and you can tell me whether or not I am still incorrect.

“Throughout that report, it says very clearly that average speed cameras are not recommended for the solution. There is reference to further mobile enforcement, but there is a clear view around average speed cameras not being recommended.

“Also, may I remind the panel that my papers are submitted by the officials and my monitoring officer in the same way your monitoring officer and your councils wouldn’t allow anything untrue to be written.

“So, I would be very careful before asserting that papers submitted contain mistruths. What I would say, is this is something that has taken far too long to get to a conclusion.

“The A41 that does go through two local authority areas is well known for causing carnage and destroying families. My learning lesson is the strategic intent that is at the centre of this.

“There is a case of, the councils will just go off and do what they think is their statutory duty, rather than building a coalition around how the problem is solved. And I have a responsibility for that, as do the councils.

“In the letter you quote, which is from Telford & Wrekin and not Shropshire Council, there is a political jockeying trying to make political hay, I would suggest from an issue, which isn’t in the interest of the public.

“I am up for investing in road safety, and I am up for reducing the harm on our roads. I am not aware, despite the two letters that I have had, that their team has been in touch to set something up, but I’m always keen in joining up our intent.

“What we have seen in the meantime on the A41 is the police step up with levels of enforcement. I don’t understand why an average speed camera scheme where speed is a contributory factor to a number of issues wouldn’t benefit road safety in that part of West Mercia.”

Councillor Evans said the letter was administratively sent by Telford & Wrekin Council, but was signed by cabinet members from both councils.

Councillor Barry Durkin, a Herefordshire councillor who was chairing the meeting, said he didn’t think there was any intention to say Mr Campion was being untruthful, and apologised if he thought it was evasive.

“I think it’s the phraseology of how it came out,” said Councillor Durkin.

Concluding, Mr Campion said: “Councillor Evans, to me, gets to the important nugget of the problem – they’re working together but they don’t want to work with me.

“And the chance to draw me in has taken over three years to do that. And I know we can’t change that, but now is the time to draw in.

“So I remain available at the earliest opportunity to take that meeting.”