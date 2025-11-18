Government urged to 'get a grip' on court backlogs in Shropshire - revealing torrid delays for one resident who reported sexual abuse seven years ago

North Shropshire MP Helen Morgan told Parliament that "countless" constituents have contacted her about sever court delays.

Speaking in the House of Commons last Tuesday (November 11), she highlighted the case of a Shropshire resident who reported historical sexual abuse in 2018.

After years of waiting, a trial date was finally set for May this year - only to be postponed until 2027, nine years after the report was first made.

Mrs Morgan said the delay has taken a serious toll on the resident's mental health and wellbeing, and called on the Government and Minister of State for Courts and Legal Services, Sarah Sackman, to "progress at speed" with reforms to the court service and address what she described as "problems" in Shropshire.

She told MPs that both the Crown Court and magistrates court systems in the county face "significant" issues.

The North Shropshire MP told the Shropshire Star: "The huge backlog in our courts is denying victims the justice they deserve and I've heard from countless constituents about the serious impact court delays have. These long waits undermine public confidence in the criminal justice system and allow too many criminals to get away with it.

"It also means victims and witnesses can withdraw from proceedings, or their recollection of evidence fades over time. It can also impact victims' mental wellbeing as well as that of defendants awaiting trial.

"The Government needs to get a grip on tackling the backlogs in the criminal courts and reducing the number of people in prison on remand."

In response, Sarah Sackman said she was "incredibly sorry" to hear about the case Mrs Morgan highlighted and that it underlined "precisely why it is vital that we pursue reform."

Mrs Morgan's call follows similar warnings from other local MPs, including Telford MP Shaun Davies and Shrewsbury MP Julia Buckley.

In September, Mrs Buckley said the backlog of cases in Shropshire’s crown court was "truly disturbing and desperately needs to be tackled."

The issue was thrust into the national spotlight when Shrewsbury Crown Court’'s Resident Judge, Judge Anthony Lowe, publicly highlighted the pressures facing the system as he apologised to rape-accused TV presenter Jay Blades for the delay in his case.

Blades, of Claverley near Bridgnorth, denies two charges of rape. The 55-year-old’s trial is currently listed for September 2027.

Meanwhile, Mr Davies previously said that victims were being let down due to delays.