Shrewsbury's Labour MP Julia Buckley says she is demanding all efforts be made to help the county’s struggling court system.

The call comes after the situation in Shropshire's courts was thrown into the national spotlight last week.

Shrewsbury Crown Court's Resident Judge, Judge Anthony Lowe, vocalised the issues facing the system when he apologised to rape-accused TV presenter Jay Blades for the delay in his court case.

Blades, of Claverley near Bridgnorth, has denied two charges of rape.

The 55-year-old's trial is currently listed to take place in September 2027.

Jay Blades’s trial was adjourned until September 2027. Photo: Elizabeth Cook/PA

Judge Lowe has frequently bemoaned the delays in trials at Shrewsbury Crown Court, previously advising defendants to raise the issue with their MP in an attempt to force action.

Addressing Blades last week he said: "I regret that. It is not a proper justice system where people are having to wait that length of time for their trial, but I am afraid there is just nothing I can do."

Now Mrs Buckley has invited the government minister responsible for courts to again visit Shropshire.

It comes after the minister’s last meeting with MPs in the county in June.

“Victims of crime are being badly let down while witnesses are left high and dry, waiting for cases to be heard,” said Mrs Buckley. “It’s a shocking situation.”

The MP said she wants to see all relevant agencies working together to solve the backlog.

She said: "I’ve invited Sarah Sackman, the Minister of State for Courts and Legal Services, back to Shropshire to look again at this problem, but I also want the Crown Prosecution Service, the police, and the High Sheriff of Shropshire, Jane Trowbridge, all to work with me on this.

“It’s truly disturbing and desperately needs to be tackled.”

Earlier this month West Mercia’s Conservative Police and Crime Commissioner John Campion also spoke out against the delays, saying the West Mercia area ranks 43 out of 44 for the time it takes for cases to get through the crown court, with nearly 2,000 people currently awaiting trial.

The MP said: “In stark contrast to the delays in Shropshire, Worcestershire appears to be doing very well. We need to explore what they are doing differently and perhaps copy some of their best practices.

“I’ve visited our crown court, I’ve met with the CPS and they’re all deeply concerned about these delays.

“This week I also had a fruitful conversation with Chief Superintendent Mo Lansdale who is the local policing commander for Shropshire, and I’m sure further discussions with her will also be of value in working towards solving the courts issue.

“One thing is for sure: as far as the crown court system is concerned, what’s happening here in Shrewsbury is simply not good enough.”