Boris Johnson to resign: Live updates and reaction after mass exodus of ministers

By David StubbingsPoliticsPublished:

Boris Johnson is set to resign as Prime Minister today after more than 50 MPs quit his Government.

Boris Johnson's time in No 10 looks set to end soon

Mr Johnson was still planning to cling on after Sajid Javid and Rishi Sunak quit as Health Secretary and Chancellor respectively on Tuesday evening.

However, his position as PM was put in even greater peril on Thursday morning when Brandon Lewis resigned as Northern Ireland Secretary, before Nadhim Zahawi - himself only appointed as Chancellor on Tuesday evening - publicly called on Mr Johnson to go.

This was followed by the new Education Secretary, Michelle Donelan quit less than 36 hours after being appointed to the role.

