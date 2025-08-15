Peter Rhodes on Ukraine, scumbags and flashers
Solemn pledge: This column is a Beckham-free zone.
By Peter Rhodes
Format for the Ukraine negotiations: “President Trump, please be seated here. President Putin, please be seated here. President Zelensky, please put the kettle on...”
Keir Starmer who last week referred to something called “everyday families,” says he would not call shoplifters “scumbags". As any good socialist will tell you, shoplifters are vulnerable and desperate victims of capitalism, driven to theft in order to feed their families.