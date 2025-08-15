Council opts for earlier start time as councillor warns against more talk time

Stirchley & Brookside Parish Council has overwhelmingly approved starting its full council meetings at 6.30pm instead of 7pm following a short debate this week.

Councillor Adrian Watkin. Picture: Stirchley & Brookside Parish Council

The meeting at the Sambrook Centre In Stirchley was told that a previous start time of 6pm was too early prompting some resignations. But 6.30pm could not be booked because it clashed with a boxing club, which has now changed.

Stirchley & Brookside Parish Council met at the Sambrook Centre on Tuesday, August 12, 2025. Picture: LDRS

Councillor James Anderson (Stirchley Ward) said that an earlier time could cause issues with people who have children and need to get back from work.

Councillor Tom Wust (Stirchley Ward) suggested “as early as feasible”.

But veteran councillor Adrian Watkin (also Stirchley Ward) warned against taking it as a chance to talk for longer.

“I am retired so I can make any time, as long as it does not give us an extra half hour to talk.”

The meeting heard that the council’s standing orders say that meetings should last a maximum of two hours. But this can be extended if necessary.

The councillors overwhelmingly approved the move as one of their number voted against and another abstained.

Stirchley & Brookside Parish Council’s first meeting with the new start time will be on September 9, 2025.