Lucy Allan told the House of Commons about what happened in her constituency

The issue has been raised with West Mercia Police and Crime Commissioner John Campion who says police have admitted that they have fallen short but he has been reassured by the chief constable.

Telford MP Lucy Allan said the victim, who she did not name, received 10 stitches after the neighbour attacked him after kicking his door.

Ms Allan said in the House of Commons on Thursday: "My constituent was asleep in his bed with his pregnant wife and a small child when a drunken neighbour started kicking in his door.

"He went to answer the door and was attacked. He needed 10 stitches to his face and mouth.

"The custody sergeant in this case decided that a caution was the appropriate sanction. We believe the punishment must fit the crime."

She asked for a debate on the issuing of cautions where there is assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Ms Allan is also taking up the case with the Attorney General, which confirmed it only acts in cases where an accused has been taken through the courts.

She has also advised her constituent to make a formal complaint and that he is eligible for the criminal injuries compensation scheme.

In his House of Commons reply, leader of the House of Commons Mark Spencer said Ms Allan had raised a "very concerning case."

"I will pass on her question directly to the Home Secretary. The Government have made clear our determination to cut crime and make our streets safer; that is why this financial year we will invest £130 million in tackling serious violent crime, including £64 million for violence reduction units and our commitment to recruiting 20,000 more police officers before the next general election."

Ms Allan has also raised this case formally with the West Mercia Police and Crime Commissioner John Campion for him to investigate.

Mr Campion said the concerns have been bought to his attention.

"I sought reassurance from the Chief Constable, due to the operational nature.

“From the explanation I have been given it is clear that, in this instance, West Mercia Police has fallen short in terms of timely and appropriate updates.

"However, the Chief has reassured me that this will be addressed with the victim and officers involved.

“I am clear that incidents such as these don’t reflect my aspiration to ensure that communities of West Mercia get the very best policing service, and they are safe and feel safe. I will ensure West Mercia Police continues to learn from incidents such as this.”