'I'm the landlord of a traditional pub in Shropshire border village where I had my first pint aged 18 - and there's a historic link that remains a mystery'

A lot of people can still remember the pub where they had their first pint after turning 18, from the smell of the room upon entering the pub to the available drink options at the bar and the refreshing taste of the drink they ordered.

For Paul Dodd, that pub was the Coach & Horses in Wheaton Aston, set just down the road from where he lived in the small village on the Staffordshire/Shropshire border.

Since that day in 1990, Mr Dodd said that he and the pub had been linked together through a mixture of him working there or his other half having links to the pub on Wheaton Aston High Street.

The Coach & Horses sits at the heart of the village

Mr Dodd said that while he didn't know a lot about the history of the pub, he had been told various stories about its history from customers and his other half Jackie, including how it might have a unique place in history.

He said: "Nobody seems to know when it was first built here, but I've been led to believe that it's from the 1880s or 1890s, plus someone did claim that it was the last coaching inn to be built in the whole country.

"I don't know how true that is, and it might be apocryphal, but it's definitely a building which has fitted in with the village in the past, although that has changed a bit due to lots of new houses around the pub.