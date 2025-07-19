The application was in front of councillors at a meeting of Powys County Council’s Planning, Taxi Licensing and Rights of Way scrutiny committee on Thursday, July 17 as one of the applicants is Angela Davies, the Liberal Democrat councillor for Rhayader.

Cllr Davies and her husband Tony Davies had lodged the application for four holiday pods to be sited in a field at Cae Henfron which is just off the A470 trunk road over four years ago in March 2021.

The pods will all have one bedroom, and the proposal includes access, associated works which is partly retrospective.

Car parking spaces for each pod is also included in the scheme.

Dealing with the application has been a slow process due “interim” phosphate standards placed on river Special Areas for Conservation (SACs) in Wales which came into force in 2021.

Any proposed development within the SAC catchments that might increase the amount of phosphate going in a river which could lead to increasing pollution which could damage the SAC needed to be screened.

The River Wye flows nearby and means that this application as well as others in the county have been blocked by these interim standards which have now been updated by Welsh Government environment body Natural Resources Wales (NRW).

Cllr Davies is a member of the Planning committee and having declared an interest left the meeting while her application was discussed.

Planning officer Rhian Griffiths said: “The proposal complies with guidance regarding phosphorus impact on the River Wye.”

Ms Griffiths recommended that councillors approve the application.

Committee solicitor Rachel Mole said: “Due to the nature of the applicant in this matter the protocol dictates that the file is reviewed to make sure it is processed correctly, and I can confirm that is the case

Cllr Elwyn Vaughan (Plaid Cymru) pointed out that NRW had opposed the “principle” of the scheme during the consultation process due to how the applicants intend to deal with foul drainage from the site.

Cllr Vaughan asked: “They are opposed, but you think it’s ok?”

Ms Griffiths answered: “They (NRW) raised concerns over the method of foul drainage – their comments on the application suggest it should be connecting to the main sewer that runs in Rhayader rather than having a private system.

“But they acknowledge themselves that the development is over 150 metres away from that sewer and their guidance is that it’s generally feasible to connect at a distance of 30 metres per unit.”

The calculation means that for four units the maximum distance should be 120 metres.

“So, it’s in excess of their own guidance,” explained Ms Griffiths.

Cllr Huw Williams (Labour) said that he was willing to propose the committee accept the officer’s recommendation and approve the scheme.

His proposal was seconded by Cllr Ed Jones (Powys Independents) and the committee then went to a vote,

This saw 14 councillors voting in favour of the application with one councillor abstaining.