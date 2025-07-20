Wetherspoons applies to alter bar area at Shrewsbury Hotel

The pub firm has asked Shropshire Council to approve its request for changes at the Shrewsbury Hotel, which is a Grade II listed building originally built in the early 19th century.

The application explains that the changes only apply to the inside of the building, off Mardol Quay.

The plans include the removal of the existing modern bulkhead, ductwork, and grilles above the bar.

There would then be a "reconstruction of a new bulkhead at a slightly increased height to accommodate new bar-mounted glass racks".

Other elements include the reinstallation of reduced-size ductwork and grilles into the new bulkhead, and the removal and reinstatement of existing spotlights in revised locations.

The application said: "The proposals are minor and carefully considered interventions to modern internal elements of the building.

"They will have no adverse impact on the special interest of the listed building and are necessary to support the ongoing use and operational efficiency of The Shrewsbury Hotel."

A decision on the plans will be taken at a later date.