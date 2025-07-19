Have you seen Florin? Police appeal for boy last seen at Telford Town Park two days ago

A teenage boy has gone missing after visiting a town centre park.

Florin was last seen in Telford

The 16-year-old named Florin was last seen on Thursday night (July 17) at around 9pm in Telford Town Park, and police are “increasingly concerned” for his welfare.

He was last seen wearing a cream top, black trousers and white trainers as pictured.

Florin was last seen in Telford

Detective Sergeant Lucy Morgan said: “We are becoming increasingly concerned for Florin given his age, and the length of time he has been missing.

“Florin is from Wolverhampton and also has links to Shrewsbury.”

Anyone who has seen him or who has any information is urged to call 01952 214753 or email benjamin.stephens@westmercia.police.uk