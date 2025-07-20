Call for 'less highbrow' pubs and football to be added to Telford & Wrekin Council's first ‘culture strategy’

Members of the council’s Labour cabinet approved the launch of the strategy which they say is a developing plan to bring more economic benefits to the borough and emphasise the ‘positive impact’ on communities.

Thursday’s (July 17) meeting was also asked to approve expanding the council’s popular Theatre on Tour, and the submission of a bid to redevelop the town park amphitheatre for a new outdoor performance space.

And it also noted progress being made on the development of the new Telford Theatre in Oakengates. Works have started onsite and a new programme of events will be announced in spring 2026 with the theatre due to re-open in 2027.

Conservative group leader Councillor Tim Nelson (Newport North), the only non-Labour councillor in the chamber at Southwater One, said he saw “many positives” in the strategy.

But he made several ‘observations’ that he saw the strategy as ‘performing arts-related’.

He asked: “Can you widen the definition to include the less highbrow culture such as pubs, sport, football and the gym as well as the performing arts?”

Councillor Angela McClements (Labour, Arleston & College), the council’s cabinet member for leisure, tourism, culture and the arts, said: “It is much wider than just performing arts.”

Councillor Angela McClements

But she added: “I think we will bring in those kind of things.”

Papers presented to the cabinet read: “Culture is about how we live – our heritage, behaviours, values and beliefs – and how these are expressed.”

The officers’ report added that the strategy is about “dance, music, theatre, craft, visual and digital arts, poetry and the creative businesses that make them".

"It is about how we tell and celebrate Telford’s unique stories.”

Council leader Councillor Lee Carter (Labour, Arleston & College) said the borough hosts a wide range of events, including beer festivals and the Wrekin Eatin' food festival held last weekend.

Councillor Carolyn Healy (Labour, Ironbridge Gorge), said it is a “wonderful report.”

She added that she “can absolutely see the potential” of refurbishing the town park amphitheatre.

Council deputy leader Richard Overton (Labour, St George’s) said he remembered the amphitheatre “as a kid growing up” and added his support to the new strategy.