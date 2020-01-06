Five new foster carers needed each month in Shropshire

The authority's fostering service is holding a drop-in coffee morning at Stop Coffee, which is inside Shrewsbury Museum & Art Gallery, on January 17 between 11am and 1.30pm.

At any one time there is an estimated 60,000 children being looked after by foster carers nationally.

There is a need for around 7,220 new foster carers in England and 550 in Wales this year.

Locally Shropshire Fostering is looking to find five new foster carers each month to support children and provide a temporary, stable and loving home.

Ed Potter, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for children’s services, said: "There is no need to register in advance for the event, just drop in for a coffee and a chat anytime. The team will be there to talk you through the process and answer any questions that you may have about fostering.

"There are lots of different types of fostering, it’s not all 24/7. We’ll be able to talk you through which style of fostering could fit in with your lifestyle and commitments at the drop-in event."

For more information about fostering in this region visit shropshirefostering.co.uk or call 0800 783 8798.