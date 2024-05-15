'Proud' new home town mayor looking forward to helping mental health charity after being officially elected

Great Dawley Town Council has officially elected Labour councillor Ben Carter to the role for 2024/25 at an annual council meeting at Dawley Town Hall.

Mr Carter has served on his home town council for the past five years, and has previously held the title of deputy mayor of Great Dawley for the 2023/24 term.

Since becoming a councillor he has been an advocate for the armed forces, supporting events including the town council's annual poppy dance and armed forces evening.

He will be supported by fellow Labour councillor Corrine Chikandamina, who was unanimously elected as deputy mayor for the year.

Mr Carter said: “I’m really looking forward to meeting residents, supporting local businesses and of course attending events such as the annual Phoenix Flyer, Dawley Day and Christmas Lights Switch-on.

“Every mayor of Great Dawley before me has had the opportunity of having a chosen charity that they will help raise funds for during their term.

“I have chosen Telford Mind for their relentless work in supporting the mental health of our local community. Just in Great Dawley alone, Telford Mind has supported our youth club by running mental health projects to help support our younger residents who may be facing difficulties at home or in school. They also run a veteran's Café twice a month in Dawley to support the wellbeing of our armed forces community.

“Telford Mind also support us in our fundraisers for the armed forces such as our poppy dance, armed forces evening and veterans Christmas lunch.”

If you have a business in Great Dawley and would like the mayor or deputy mayor to attend your special occasion, get in touch by calling 01952 567910 or email communications@greatdawley.com