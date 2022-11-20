Pen used by the late Queen up for adoption as museum celebrates golden anniversary

The pen used by Her Majesty to sign the visitor book on the London museum’s opening day with curator Ewen Cameron

In celebration of the Royal Air Force Museum’s 50th Anniversary, artefacts spanning five decades have been made available for adoption.

The new anniversary artefacts have each been chosen to tell the story of the Museum and its early years, including two objects with a special Royal connection.

A remarkable piece of footage showing Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II officially opening the London museum is the first of five new artefacts in the adoptable collection.

Filmed by one of the museum’s first curators on November 15, 1972, the footage shows Her Majesty arriving at the museum, signing the guest book, and unveiling a commemorate plaque.

The pen used by Her Majesty to sign the visitor book on the museum’s opening day is also available for adoption. This inconspicuous pen, used by Her Majesty on the day and never used again, is kept in the museum’s reserve collection, at Stafford.

A Bouton Paul Defiant, displayed at RAF Cosford museum’s Midlands site is one of five artefacts available for adoption

Also available for adoption is a made-in-Wolverhampton Bouton Paul Defiant aircraft, the sole surviving example of its type. Originally on display at RAF Museum London when it opened in 1972, it is now located at RAF Cosford.

A photograph album documenting the beginnings of the Museum and a linocut by renowned visual artist Cyril Power are also available for adoption.

Ella Hewitt, RAF Museum Individual Giving Manager said: "There are so many wonderful objects that could have told the story of the Museum, it was difficult to choose five.

"The artefacts we selected show a really nice cross section of our story and the breadth of our collection.

"We have something from our Archives, an item from our store in Stafford, a digitised piece of film, something from our new art exhibition and lastly, an aircraft that has been on display at both sites."

Adoptees will all receive a 50th-anniversary edition digital photo, certificate, online recognition with a personalised message, and exclusive updates throughout the year.