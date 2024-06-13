10 memorable Telford photos from 1984 that show the life and times of the town 40 years ago

There was plenty to be proud about in 1984 for Telford residents with the opening of Telford Ice Rink by royalty, Olympic success for an athlete, an incredible FA Cup run for Telford United FC, and a footballing legend made an appearance at a charity match.

Our photographers were there to capture the action, so let's take a look at what life was like in Telford in 1984.

Here are 10 photos that show you what was happening in Telford during 40 years ago.

Telford Ice Rink opening

Princess Anne opens Telford Ice Rink in October, 1984.

Princess Anne opens Telford Ice Rink on October 10, 1984.

Princess Anne opens Telford Ice Rink on October 10, 1984.

Royalty visited Telford in October 1984 as Princess Anne opened Telford Ice Rink.

In the year where Torvill and Dean danced their way to an Olympic gold medal at the winter games in Sarajevo, the ice rink opened its doors to the public.

The complex is home to ice hockey team the Telford Tigers and has also hosted two world title boxing fights for Telford's Richie Woodhall.

Olympic medal for Telford athlete

Three Olympic medal winners from Telford. Archer Lee Watson (left) and boxer Richie Woodhall, joined by 1984 silver medalist, javelin thrower Dave Ottley (centre).

A Telford athlete enjoyed a brilliant summer at the 1984 Los Angeles Olympic games.