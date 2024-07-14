14 nostalgic photographs showing Wellington in 1974 - who and what do you recognise?

It was the year marked by the three-day week and two general elections, but in Wellington, 1974 could probably be noted as the year of the M54.

From a visit from Margaret Thatcher before a Labour victory in The Wrekin, to disappointment over a 'too small' town crest on a new sign - our photographers were on hand to capture the action 50 years ago.

Here are 14 photographs that show you some of what was taking place in and around Wellington back in the days of dark rooms and desk ash trays.

Wellington scrapyard

Wellington scrap yard pictured c. January 15, 1974

The caption doesn't reveal why this photograph of Wellington scrapyard was taken on January 15 - nor does any amount of Googling.

Christ Church, on New Church Road, can be seen on the left.

Roadworks off Tan Bank

'Work in progress on the new access road off Tan Bank, Wellington'

The caption pasted on the back reads: 'Work in progress on the new access road off Tan Bank, Wellington. The new road will allow delivery vehicles to get to the back of shops in New Street.'

Published January 19, 1974. The picture appears to show the curve of the road - Espley Close - with what is now the car park to Escape salon on the left.

Currys - yes, that one

Currys shop in Wellington

Taken January 1974, showing the shop front of Currys in Wellington.

Currys was originally founded in 1884 as a bicycle shop. By the 1940s, the shops also sold toys, radios and gramophones. It further expanded in 60s and 70s to become a major high street name in TVs and white goods.

A row over a road sign