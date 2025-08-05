Shrewsbury Market Hall celebrates the milestone next month, and bosses and traders are appealing to members of the public for their memories and old photos of the iconic building, going back six decades – to be part of an exhibition.

The post-modernist market hall opened on September 16, 1965, when it was hailed as an example of “cutting-edge modern architecture” and “the newest and most modern building” in Shropshire.

Picture: Bob Greaves

Designed by David du Rieu Aberdeen, a respected architect of his day, it replaced a 100-year-old Victorian market hall that had been denounced as unhygienic and in a poor state of repair.

Today’s market hall houses a shopping precinct at street level, accommodation, a large red-brick clock tower and the multi-award-winning Shrewsbury Indoor Market, which has been crowned ‘Britain’s Favourite Market’ a record four times.

The market is jointly run by Shropshire Council and Shrewsbury Town Council.

“Whether you love or hate the 1960s architecture, the market hall has played a significant role in the life and history of Shrewsbury over the past six decades,” said tenant liaison manager Amy Williams, of Shropshire Council.

“It is now a place well loved by people of the town and visitors alike for the award-winning market that thrives within it.

The town's indoor market has won multiple national awards

“Over the decades the market hall has been a place of enterprise, community and character.

“We’re not only celebrating the market hall’s history, we’re celebrating the people who have worked here and the memories of customers who have visited over the years.

“The market has changed so much in each decade, so it would be great to include photos of how the market used to look in the 60s, 70, 80s, 90s and noughties. We also want to hear individual stories from past traders and customers.

“The clock tower can be seen for miles around and is now one of the most recognised iconic symbols of Shrewsbury.

“Both the building and clock tower have been immortalised by professional artists in recent years, so we’d like to devote some of the exhibition to art that has been inspired by the market hall.

“We’d also like to hear from people who can remember shopping in the old Victorian market hall to keep its memory alive.”

The exhibition will launch on September 16 and run for a month. If you have a photo, picture or story that you think could be a part of the exhibition, email Amy Williams at amy@shrewsbury-shopping.co.uk.