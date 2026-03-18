14 beloved shops that Shrewsbury has lost over the years

Woollies, House of Fraser and C&A. These stores are just some of the dozens of big names that have disappeared from Shrewsbury's high streets in recent memory.

From beloved family-run businesses to well-known high street names, many have come and gone, leaving behind memories for those who knew them.

Here we take a look back at 14 vanished storefronts in Shrewsbury. How many do you remember?

Safeway

By 1999, Safeway came under criticism for its performance against other supermarket giants like Asda and Tesco. Safeway was bought by the (at the time) much smaller Morrisons to the surprise of many in March 2004. Most of its 479 shops were rebranded as Morrisons, with others being sold.

John Lewis Partnership snapped up 19 of the others, including the store in Newport.

The Safeway store at Shrewsbury in May 1981.

Netto

Danish company Netto arrived in the UK in December 1990. Before it was sold to Asda in 2010, it operated 193 stores including Wellington and Shrewsbury.

The loss of the shop on Wrekin Retail Park and the next door In-Store allowed the supermarket chain to knock through two units and bring the first Asda Living store to Shropshire in 2009.

Netto Shrewsbury, now Home Bargains

Woolworths

The Woolworths store in Shrewsbury shut in January 2009, as part of the nationwide closure of the retail chain following the company entering administration. The store was located on Pride Hill and was a prominent feature of the town's high street

A Shropshire Star reader said of the store: "It was an institution.

"My Aunt took me on Saturdays 65 years ago, for a little box of LEGO, and I took my Grandkids for pick n mix, 40 years later."