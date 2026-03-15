Shropshire nostalgia: 28 feel-good scenes from days gone by
We take a journey through the years to revisit some of the most heartwarming and memorable moments from days gone by.
Plus
By Tania Taylor
Published
From 1950s waitresses pausing for a rooftop break in Shrewsbury to children enjoying adventures on the Long Mynd in the 1970s, Market Drayton’s 1962 Carnival Queen and a brave cross-bred collie awarded the Dickin Medal in 1945.
This gallery is sure to bring a smile.
You can enjoy this and more with our weekly FREE Nostalgia Newsletter - with scores of archive pictures and exclusive features on the history of Shropshire and Mid Wales - all sent to your inbox every Friday. Sign up here.