Shropshire nostalgia: 28 feel-good scenes from days gone by

From 1950s waitresses pausing for a rooftop break in Shrewsbury to children enjoying adventures on the Long Mynd in the 1970s, Market Drayton’s 1962 Carnival Queen and a brave cross-bred collie awarded the Dickin Medal in 1945.

This gallery is sure to bring a smile.

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Shrewsbury, circa August 1952: 'Old folks tea party given by the canteen ladies of the Midland Red Bus Company.' This picture is from the Geoff Charles Collection at the National Library of Wales

Entertainer Hughie Green at his Christmas show at the Granada theatre, Shrewsbury, in December 1968. The caption reads: 'Heather Game, of Meole Crescent, Shrewsbury, playing Eliza Doolittle from My Fair Lady, presents Hughie Green with a rose during a performance of Hughie's 'Opportunity Knocks' show at the Granada, Shrewsbury.'

Market Drayton Carnival Queen dance held on Friday, July 6, 1962. The accompanying story said: 'Miss Margaret Clarke (left), a 17-year-old Market Drayton shop assistant, was chosen as 'Market Drayton Carnival Queen 1962' at a dance held in the Corbet Arms Hotel, Market Drayton, on Friday. She will be crowned at the carnival on August 9, when she will also receive a prize of £20.'

Sugar beet workers at Wroxeter in November 1961. The caption reads: 'A familiar sight at this time of the year are the beet pullers. Well muffled against the wind, wearing boots, and with sacks strung around their waists as a protection against the clinging soil, it's a necessary labour in order to provide us with the choice... 'one lump or two?' The workers (pictured) were seen at Wroxeter.'

Shrewsbury Town players in training in the snow on New Year's Day in 1962. The caption reads: 'The 'ups and downs' of the football world, depicted by the Shrewsbury Town players as they limbered up in preparation for their cup match at Southport.'

May 22, 1978, the original caption reads: 'Pre-fete fun at St Patrick's Primary School, Wellington, yesterday. A working Dalek, made by people of the parish, had its first airing at the school in preparation for its official appearance at St Patrick's parish fete. Headmaster Mr John Carr is with (from left) five-year-olds Caroline Thomas, Christopher Reynold, and Jenny Lewis.'