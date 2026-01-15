Shropshire Star
Close

Bridgnorth retro: 18 pictures of faces around the town in the 1970s – see who you recognise

Take a trip down memory lane as we revisit the familiar faces that once filled the pages of our newspapers in and around Bridgnorth in the 1970s.

Plus
By Tania Taylor
Published

From a 72-year-old Bridgnorth-born millionaire who hit the headlines after advertising for a wife, to a 17-year-old “Modern Miss Bridgnorth” sharing her hopes for the future — even a movie star makes an appearance. See if any of these faces spark your memories.

  • You can enjoy this and more with our weekly FREE Nostalgia Newsletter - with scores of archive pictures and exclusive features on the history of Shropshire and Mid Wales - all sent to your inbox every Friday. Sign up here.

Northgate Swimming Club, Bridgnorth, in October 1979. The picture was shared by the club. was taken in October 1979. The caption reads: 'Cup winners, officials and committee members of Northgate Swimming Club' and the story read: 'A grand gala evening was held at the Bridgnorth Sports and Leisure Centre on Saturday by Northgate Swimming club for their third annual gala. Cups and medals were presented to the swimmers by Colonel Hadoke, who complimented them on their vitality and said that it had been one of the few occasions when he had wished he was younger. Cups for individual swimmers with most points in their age groups were awarded to: eight years and under, Rebecca Davidson and Guy Batty; nine years and under, Leah Ball and Mark Smith; ten years and under, Joanne Connolly and Ian Marshall; 11 years and under, Marion Black and Bobby Gearing; 12 years and under, Sally Kite and Jonathan Wright; 14 years and under, Melani (sic) Kite and Alex Ferrier; ladies' open, Fiona Cadwallader; men's open, Malcolm Dent.
Northgate Swimming Club, Bridgnorth, in October 1979. The picture was shared by the club. was taken in October 1979. The caption reads: 'Cup winners, officials and committee members of Northgate Swimming Club' and the story read: 'A grand gala evening was held at the Bridgnorth Sports and Leisure Centre on Saturday by Northgate Swimming club for their third annual gala. Cups and medals were presented to the swimmers by Colonel Hadoke, who complimented them on their vitality and said that it had been one of the few occasions when he had wished he was younger. Cups for individual swimmers with most points in their age groups were awarded to: eight years and under, Rebecca Davidson and Guy Batty; nine years and under, Leah Ball and Mark Smith; ten years and under, Joanne Connolly and Ian Marshall; 11 years and under, Marion Black and Bobby Gearing; 12 years and under, Sally Kite and Jonathan Wright; 14 years and under, Melani (sic) Kite and Alex Ferrier; ladies' open, Fiona Cadwallader; men's open, Malcolm Dent.
'Architect Mr Fox with Mrs Wright at the site of the proposed swimming pool for renovation at Fenn Green, Alveley' reads the caption. The picture was taken on July 14, 1975, and the story began: 'An Alveley swimming pool, closed down and filled in more than 10 years ago, could be resurrected as a new swimming complex. Plans for the new complex, which will include tennis courts, car parking, a picnic area and other amenities have been submitted to Bridgnorth District Council's planning committee. Behind the plans are owner Mrs C.B. Wright of the Fenn Green filling station, Alveley, and architectural consultant surveyor Mr Roger Fox. Mrs Wright said: 'It would be intended to follow the line of the existing pool as near as possible and give Alveley a swimming pool which could be used for schools, clubs and villagers.' The project is expected to cost about £100,000 and if all goes well should be completed by next summer or sooner...' In the background is the Nautical William, aka the Naughty Will.
'Architect Mr Fox with Mrs Wright at the site of the proposed swimming pool for renovation at Fenn Green, Alveley' reads the caption. The picture was taken on July 14, 1975, and the story began: 'An Alveley swimming pool, closed down and filled in more than 10 years ago, could be resurrected as a new swimming complex. Plans for the new complex, which will include tennis courts, car parking, a picnic area and other amenities have been submitted to Bridgnorth District Council's planning committee. Behind the plans are owner Mrs C.B. Wright of the Fenn Green filling station, Alveley, and architectural consultant surveyor Mr Roger Fox. Mrs Wright said: 'It would be intended to follow the line of the existing pool as near as possible and give Alveley a swimming pool which could be used for schools, clubs and villagers.' The project is expected to cost about £100,000 and if all goes well should be completed by next summer or sooner...' In the background is the Nautical William, aka the Naughty Will.
June 21, 1974. Described as 'Modern Miss Bridgnorth' in the form of 17-year-old Bridget Williams, of St Mary's Street, Bridgnorth. Bridget was interviewed to get the views of young people in the town. Bridget had plans to fly to France to find a job.
June 21, 1974. Described as 'Modern Miss Bridgnorth' in the form of 17-year-old Bridget Williams, of St Mary's Street, Bridgnorth. Bridget was interviewed to get the views of young people in the town. Bridget had plans to fly to France to find a job.
'Student girls of Bridgnorth College of Further Education who took part in a mixed comic football match, a Students' Union effort to promote student involvement and unity at the college. From left, standing, Margaret Davies, Nicola Turtle and Bonnie (surname missing), with Julie Gough and Susan Croydon kneeling.' Bridgnorth students. Picture was taken on November 13, 1974.
'Student girls of Bridgnorth College of Further Education who took part in a mixed comic football match, a Students' Union effort to promote student involvement and unity at the college. From left, standing, Margaret Davies, Nicola Turtle and Bonnie (surname missing), with Julie Gough and Susan Croydon kneeling.' Bridgnorth students. Picture was taken on November 13, 1974.
Highley Swimming Club was formed in 1974 before disbanding in 1990. This picture shows the medal winners from a gala held at Bridgnorth Leisure Centre in September, 1978. Former coach John Martin, shared teh picture, said: 'I did 15 years but it folded due to a lack of interest. We trained in the outdoor swimming pool, which is now part of the Severn Centre, in Highley, during the summer. There wasn't many teams who would train like that. We competed in galas against the likes of Wolverhampton, Bridgnorth, Worcester and Bilston.'
Highley Swimming Club was formed in 1974 before disbanding in 1990. This picture shows the medal winners from a gala held at Bridgnorth Leisure Centre in September, 1978. Former coach John Martin, shared teh picture, said: 'I did 15 years but it folded due to a lack of interest. We trained in the outdoor swimming pool, which is now part of the Severn Centre, in Highley, during the summer. There wasn't many teams who would train like that. We competed in galas against the likes of Wolverhampton, Bridgnorth, Worcester and Bilston.'