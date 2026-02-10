Midlands memories: 16 nostalgic images of making the most of rainy weather
"Rain, rain, go away…" but we carried on anyway!
By Tania Taylor
We’ve certainly had our fair share of wet weather in recent weeks, so we’re taking a look back through the Star's archives to days when a little—or even a lot—of rain never stopped the fun.
From the 'disastrously wet' Shrewsbury Flower Show of 1970 that almost didn’t happen, the Staffordshire Regiment band carrying on with their concert despite the showers, youngsters playing in a flooded street, and Lenny Henry bringing sunshine to a damp Staffordshire village.
We hope you enjoy this gallery and are reminded of just how resilient we can be...