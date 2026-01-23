Telford in the early ’80s: 18 nostalgic snapshots from 1980 to 1983
Roll back to the early 1980s with this nostalgic collection of photographs capturing life in and around Telford.
Plus
By Tania Taylor
Published
From major events like the official opening of the M54 motorway, the start of work on the new Telford hospital, and a royal visit, to everyday moments, these images from the Shropshire Star archives are sure to stir memories for those who were there — and offer a window into the past for those who weren’t.
Don't forget to share your memories in the comments at the end...
You can enjoy this and more with our weekly FREE Nostalgia Newsletter - with scores of archive pictures and exclusive features on the history of Shropshire and Mid Wales - all sent to your inbox every Friday. Sign up here.