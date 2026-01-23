Telford in the early ’80s: 18 nostalgic snapshots from 1980 to 1983

From major events like the official opening of the M54 motorway, the start of work on the new Telford hospital, and a royal visit, to everyday moments, these images from the Shropshire Star archives are sure to stir memories for those who were there — and offer a window into the past for those who weren’t.

Don't forget to share your memories in the comments at the end...

Transport Secretary Nicholas Ridley opens the M54 motorway on November 25, 1983.

November 7, 1980. The caption reads: 'A mini computer has been brought into use for instructional purposes at Hadley Manor School, Telford, and both members of the staff and pupils are engaged in learning the use of the computer keyboard. From left: Mr Ralph Palmer, head of English and librarian, Andrew Mulcuck, 16, of Ketley, Peter Pearing, 15, of Hadley, and Mrs Doris Morris, library assistant, with teacher Mrs Vida Pearce at the keyboard.'

Coalport Bridge on April 21, 1983. The caption reads: 'A weight detector system came into operation yesterday at Coalport Bridge across the River Severn. It is the first of its type in Britain and has been developed by the Transport and Road Research Laboratory and activates an illuminated sign to weigh vehicles at each approach to the bridge. Watching Inspector Roger Jenks with the driver of an overweight vehicle are Trevor Stevenson (left), chief engineer of Telford Development Corporation, and Keith Madelin, Shropshire County Council surveyor.'