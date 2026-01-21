From the archives: 43 pictures celebrating theatre and its life across the Midlands
Our theatres and local groups play an important role in our communities. We enjoy many shows celebrating local talent and stars of the big stage, but theatres are not just places to watch a performance.
They are hubs of community life, where people meet over a cuppa or get involved in local projects.
Here, we take a look back at some of the region’s theatres over the years – the buildings, some long gone, the memorable moments, the groups, and the occasional famous face that entertained us.