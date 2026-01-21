From the archives: 43 pictures celebrating theatre and its life across the Midlands

They are hubs of community life, where people meet over a cuppa or get involved in local projects.

Here, we take a look back at some of the region’s theatres over the years – the buildings, some long gone, the memorable moments, the groups, and the occasional famous face that entertained us.



A tractor demolishing Cannock's 75-year-old Forum Theatre in Market Hall Street which was knocked down in May, 1985, to make way for new shops. The Forum was launched as a variety theatre but later became a cinema and dance hall before reverting back to its dramatic role. Its private owners sold the building to Cannock Chase Council for £27,000 in 1962 and the venue was later replaced by the £1.25 million Prince of Wales Centre, Church Street.

Prince of Wales Theatre, Cannock in the 1980s.

Ken Dodd tickles the stage at Cannock’s Prince of Wales Theatre in 2010.

February 28, 1967, the building of Oakengates Town Hall. The caption was: 'Oakengates' 126,000 new civil hall continues to grow in the town centre. When completed, in September, the hall will seat about 900.'

Oakengates Theatre, Telford, in November 1997. It was formerly known as Oakengates Town Hall.

Noddy Holder shared stories with Mark Radcliffe at Oakengates Theatre The Place in 2013.

'The Place' - the old auditorium building in Oakengates is currently being demolished to make way for the new state-of-the-art theatre.

Birmingham Repertory Theatre, pictured in July 1974.

August 1973. The dismantling of the roof of Bridgnorth cockpit, which became a theatre later. The caption was 'Mr Henry Hodgson (chairman of Bridgnorth Civic Society) removing tiles.' The story began: 'The old Bridgnorth cockpit theatre's unique roof has been dismantled tile by tile ready for preservation at a new site. Members of the town's civic society have been removing the tiles and now only the main roof beams remain to be taken away. They will go in the next few days. On Saturday a crane will be brought in to remove the beam framework. No new home has been found for the theatre which is believed to have been built more than 200 years ago and was once used for cockfighting. The building in Whitburn Street has not been used as a theatre for at least 100 years. It has to be removed to make way for a car park on the site... Apart from the roof structure nothing else is being saved from the theatre which will be completely demolished in the near future.' The roof found a new home at the Avoncroft Museum of Buildings.

Another picture of the dismantling of the old Cockpit Theatre which was behind the Crown Hotel in Bridgnorth, 1973. The picture shows that the roof has been taken off - the roof of the building was saved and later re-erected at Avoncroft (on a new brick base), but the rest of the Cockpit was demolished. It was originally a cockpit, and later a theatre for a time. Picture: Avoncroft Museum of Historic Buildings.

The re-erected old Cockpit Theatre which was behind the Crown Hotel in Bridgnorth. The roof is preserved at Avoncroft Museum and this is the reconstructed Cockpit - the bottom part is built of reclaimed bricks from elsewhere. Picture: Andy Marshall @fotofacade

November 1959, The story began: 'Owners of Bilston's Theatre Royal - empty and deteriorating on one of the town's most valuable frontages - this week told the (Wolverhampton) Chronicle of delays that have kept the building and land wasted for nearly four years. Now, it is understood, auction of the theatre is being "seriously considered."'