Shropshire retro special: 28 pictures of Christmas celebrations and faces from the past to spark nostalgia

December 1966: 'The most important letter of the year for three little boys at Bayston Hill was written and posted - up the chimney. Like millions of children the world over, Stuart, David and Jonathan, the Wellings triplets, wrote their requests to Father Christmas, but for them their list includes birthday presents, for they were born on Christmas Eve three years ago. A double, triple celebration...'

A Christmas party in Wem Town Hall in the 1950s. Picture shared by J. Randall, who says: 'Jim Grocott, my uncle, was Father Christmas. The lady next to him was Joyce Grocott, his daughter, and with Joyce Barbara Simmons. It's her dad with glasses on. He was Chris Simmons, (of the) Town Council. Some of the children are Janet Maund (now Lea), Thelma-Ann Davies, Evans children, and some I don't know. It was a great day for all, young and old. John Keeling Roberts did all the hard work getting money etc for presents over the years.'

December 1961: 'An extra Christmas entertainment is this 'Pantomime on Ice' produced by local boys at Harlescott, Shrewsbury. Having opened on Boxing Day, it will continue as long as the 'stage' remains in its frozen state. Location of this seasonal entertainment... Sundorne Lake. Admission... Free.'

Christmas Dinner of the Monday Club which met at the Village Hall in Jackfield. The date is December 1993 and the picture was shared by Paul France, who gave the following names: 'Front row, left to right, Ron Miles, Gerald Marsh, don't know. Left hand row from the top. Lilian France (my mother), Phyllis Colley, Audrey Booth, Ken Evans, Floss Cross, Mrs Whittingham, Edna Morris, George Morris. Next row. I only know one, Jack Bowen who is the one leaning backwards. Right hand row, second from the bottom is Lilian Marsh.'

The Ironbridge Gorge Museums' Christmas theme was Father Christmas meets the snowmen. The photograph shows Ellen Tranter meeting Marie Adams (left) and Vicky Tranter, both dressed as snowmen on December 6, 1987.

This picture was shared by Paul France, who said: 'Pupils from the Convent at Acton Burnell, (now Concord College) on their annual journey through Shrewsbury Town centre singing carols. I think it's outside the the Catholic Bishop's house which is on the right hand side of the of the approach road to Shrewsbury Castle. The night finished with hot chocolate at the the home of the Sidoli family. Date wise I think about 1958/9. I only know three names, the girl on the front left in white is Sally Stevens, Mary is Bernadette Rigby and the donkey is Jemima!'

'Christmas party, Barley Mow.' A Christmas party for the Audley Social Club, Newport, 1955/56, held at the Barley Mow, Newport. Picture from the collection of the late Malcolm Miles.