Škoda Elroq a smart EV option in every sense

Skoda coninues to build an excellent range of cars. From the premium, Superb flagship to the enduring Fabia, a clever small car that’s been winning drivers over for more than 25 years. Now its latest all-electric SUV, the Elroq, ooks set to repeat the formula, blending sharp design, everyday usability, and modern tech.

Its success is already obvious. Škoda has already built 100,000 units at the time of writing and it has been Europe's second best-selling BEV in 2025 and, ironically, given it is German-owned, winning the 'German Car of the Year 2026' award.

Trim and power options

It is available in four trims: SE, SE L, Edition, flagship SportLine and lately the very rapid VRs version. There are three rear-wheel-drive powertrain options, all with a single rear-mounted motor.

The entry-level Elroq 50 provides 170 PS and a WLTP range up to 232 miles. The mid-spec 60 increases power to 204 PS and extends the range to 265 miles, while the range-topping 85 delivers 286 PS and a WLTP range of up to 360 miles.

Well equipped

Even the base SE trim is well-equipped with13-inch touchscreen, digital cockpit, fabric/leatherette upholstery, and a rear-view camera. The SE L adds a heated steering wheel, heated front seats, satellite navigation and Škoda Connect.

Edition adds 19-inch anthracite alloys, privacy glass, travel assist plus, keyless entry, and wireless charging. This flagship SportLine has 20-inch black alloys, matrix LED headlights, sporty bumpers, microsuede upholstery, sports seats, progressive steering, and a powered tailgate.

Smart design

Positioned below the Enyaq, the Elroq boasts a sleek, aerodynamic profile with a drag coefficient of just 0.26. Its design is smart rather than flashy, featuring a glossy black 'Tech-Deck Face' instead of a traditional grille, bonnet lettering replacing the badge, and stylish light clusters with optional adaptive functions. The SportLine adds distinctive black wheel arch trims, housing specific aerodynamic alloy wheels.

High-end Interior

The cabin feels upmarket, with plentiful soft-touch materials and a spacious, airy feel. The seat are supportive and fully adjustabe.There's plenty of soft touch plastic, but there are some harsher finishes too. The standard 13-inch central touchscreen acts as the command centre, complemented by a physical buttons for quicker access to key functions.

A digital driver's display provides real-time info, with an optional augmented reality head-up display. Sustainability is emphasised, with some of the trim containing recycled content such as plastic bottles and clothing.

Practicality

Practicality is a core strength with the Elroq. The boot offers 470 litres of space, expanding to 1,580 litres with the rear seats folded. Škoda's famous 'Simply Clever' touches abound, including a Jumbo Box with storage tray, rear-seat storage, folding luggage hooks, an underfloor cargo area, an integrated ice scraper, a driver's door umbrella, and a warning triangle in the tailgate. It also offers clever storage for the charging cable in the boot lid.

On the road

The SportLine 85 variant is something of a wolf in sheep’s clothing. Performance is good, with the vehicle hitting 60mph in just 6.6 seconds. Not the quickest in EV terms but still pretty rapid. The lowered suspension offers real stability and confidence when cornering, where it feels agile and stable, with enough steering feedback to keep the driver honest about the car’s capabilities.

Otherwise, the ride is firmer than the standard model, but still comfortable enough for family duties. In addition, drivers can tailor regenerative braking intensity via steering wheel paddles and the relaxing one-pedal driving mode.

The Elroq fell short of the claimed 355-mile WLTP range during a test drive that included darkness, rain and snow, conditions all designed to suck out battery life. But a range of 270-plus seemed pretty comfortable.

Rapid charging and app access

Charging is swift, with DC peak speeds enabling a 10-80 per cent charge in approximately 25-28 mianutes with battery pre-conditioning. The enhanced MyŠkoda app provides access to over 800,000 charging points via Powerpass and offers remote control for charging, climate, and locking.

Safety features

Safety is comprehensive. Standard kit includes Front Assist with pedestrian and cyclist protection, Lane Assist, and a full parking sensor suite with a rear camera. From Edition trim, it adds Travel Assist with swarm data, a semi-automated system that combines adaptive cruise control and lane centring. Options include Side Assist (blind-spot monitoring) and Remote Park Assist.

Verdict

The Elroq is an excellent all-round package, successfully combining extended range, strong practicality, and generous standard equipment. The SportLine 85 variant builds on this solid foundation by adding a more engaging and genuinely enjoyable driving experience.

Factfile