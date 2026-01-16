Impressive D-Max transformed by Arctic Trucks

The new Isuzu and already mpressive Isuzu D-Max has been transformed by Icelandic off-road specialists Arctic Trucks into something extraordinary. The result is the AT35 - a heavy-duty pickup that blends extreme off-road prowess with practical worksite capability, all wrapped in a head-turning, lifestyle-oriented package.

As its pricing confirms, this is far more than a mere workhorse. But how good is it?

Well, it’s certainly head-turning; I’ve rarely driven a vehicle that attracts so much attention. It comes packed with standard kit, including black alloy wheels, with 35-inch all-terrain tyres, Arctic Trucks side steps, mud flaps, badge, and branded interior and standard roof rails. It also had a chance to show its capability in snowy conditions.

You also get keyless entry and push-button start, USB-C ports and reversing camera, advanced driver assist systems (ADAS), and a wireless charger.

Built for extremes

Developed to tackle the planet's most challenging environments, the AT35 features a reinforced chassis with Arctic Trucks-tuned Bilstein suspension. Dual-range all-wheel drive and a locking rear differential ensure traction is never in doubt. Massive 33-inch tyres permit an 800mm wading depth and enable it to traverse 40° side slopes, with a 35° approach angle allowing it to go where few production vehicles can

Power comes from a 1.9-litre turbo diesel, delivering 164 PS and 360 Nm of torque through an eight-speed automatic gearbox. It’s a functional, if occasionally raucous, powerplant that settles into a distant hum once on the move. Fuel economy is impressive for its size, at just over 30 mpg.

Head turning road presence

This is an undeniably imposing machine. It sits high on its massive tyres, housed under dramatically flared arches. The test vehicle was enhanced with vivid red paint and powerful auxiliary lighting from a piercing a roof mounted Lazer Sports Bar and Lazer bumper lamps. Further functional styling comes from side bars, a dark bonnet protector, and door visors

Utility meets practicality

True to its pickup origins, the AT35 retains the D-Max 3.5-tonne towing capacity and a one-tonne payload. This example was fitted with over £8,000 worth of extras, elevating its on-the-road price from just over £58k to around £66k, but making it fully prepared for the toughest terrains. Extras included a lockable ARB canopy with roof rack, a load bed liner, and a lockable roller tonneau cover as standard.

Refined premium interior

Inside, rugged capability matched by comfort and high end connectivity. Leather upholstery and heated front seats offer comfort in all climates. The cabin is dominated by a responsive nine-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, supported by an eight-speaker sound system. A seven-inch driver’s screen and dual-zone climate control are also featured.

On the road performance

On tarmac, the commanding driving position affords excellent visibility. The upgraded suspension provides decent stability through corners for a vehicle of this height, though some body roll is inevitable. The ride can feel busy and bouncy when unladen. Performance figures of 0-62 mph in 12.4 seconds are adequate but largely irrelevant to this vehicle’s core mission.

Comprehensive safety

The D-Max AT35 is equipped with advanced safety technology, including Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB), adaptive cruise control, and lane departure alerts. Blind spot monitoring and rear cross traffic alert provide crucial awareness during manoeuvres

Verdict

The AT35 successfully blends extreme off-road engineering, worksite practicality, and striking lifestyle appeal. Although the diesel engine could be more refined and the unladen ride is on the firm side, these are relatively small trade-offs in a vehicle with such capabilities. Few rivals can match its combination of off-road prowess, practical pickup versatility, and commanding presence. It is a distinctive and highly capable machine.

Factfile