The new Civic raises the bar again

The iconic Honda Civic is one of the world’s best-selling cars, with more than 27 million sold worldwide since 1974. There’s a reason for that success. This mid-life revamp of the 11th generation demonstrates why, with slick design, sophisticated hybrid technology, and SUV-like practicality. I

It makes a persuasive case for the smart, safe, and stylish family hatchback as others abandon that sector because of the rise in popularity of SUVs and crossovers, and the economic and regulatory pressures that make building small, affordable cars less profitable.

The Civic features a sharper look with redesigned grilles, new wheels, and the ‘Seabed Blue’ paint option on this test car, while all models retain the advanced Honda SENSING safety technology. Exterior changes include a redesigned front grille and front bumper spoiler, plus re-styled 18-inch alloy wheels. The front fog lights have been removed due to improved LED headlight technology.

Another key upgrade is to the safety and Honda SENSING technology, as the firm says its latest ambition is to achieve zero traffic fatalities by 2050.

Sleek design and premium interior

Honda says the Civic has a ‘human-centred interior’, which means it is comfortable and practical. Changes give it a more premium feel, and the Elegance, Sport, and Advance models driven here received specific upgrades, such as a heated steering wheel or wireless charging.

The cabin is spacious, airy, and flooded with light from larger glass areas, which comes in no small part from the panoramic sunroof on this range-topper. Across the three specs there are mostly soft-touch materials, comfortable, ergonomic seats, and practical touches like deep storage and smartphone trays.

It feels traditional and modern at the same time. There is no huge central tablet, but a nine-inch (or optional 10.2-inch) touchscreen sitting on top of the dashboard, controlling functions like smartphone connectivity, navigation, and infotainment—in this case, a premium 12-speaker Bose sound system.

This is supplemented by further driver information on the dual-dial binnacle. Controls and switches feel sturdy and logical, and the slim honeycomb-style air vent spanning the dashboard adds a distinctive touch. A couple of bottle holders are incorporated into the central console, which also controls drive selection and the parking brake.

Practicality

While crossovers dominate, the Civic holds its own with 404 litres of boot space, which increases to 1,187 litres with the seats folded. A wide tailgate makes loading easy. For the active family, neat touches like a rubber covering in the boot area keep the car clean from muddy boots and wet clothing.

On the road

The star is the 2.0-litre self-charging hybrid powertrain. With 143PS and an intelligent electric motor, it delivers lively performance (0-62mph in 8.1 seconds) with poise and refinement.

The latest auto transmisison keeps improving and is less raucous than previous iterations. Around town, the EV mode delivers quiet, efficient progress. Claimed fuel economy is 56.5 mpg. On a drive which included higher-speed motorway journeys, it was hovering around the still-impressive 51 mpg mark.

Ride and handling are also impressive, and the car feels agile and stable on corners. It is fun to drive – quick but not manic – and benefits from Honda’s ‘winding road detection system’. This ensures the vehicle is in the most appropriate drive mode to improve responsiveness and reduce unnecessary and frequent switching.

Using a drive selector, users can switch between four drive modes: ‘Normal’, ‘Sport’, ‘Eco’, and ‘Individual’.

Safety

Always innovative on safety, Honda says its latest ambition is to achieve zero traffic fatalities by 2050.

Protection starts with a reinforced body structure,11 airbags, with a new front centre airbag to separate occupants in a side impact. ISOFIX points aid child safety, while pedestrian protection includes energy-absorbing bumper components.

The latest Honda SENSING suite uses new sonar sensors and a 100-degree camera for improved object and pedestrian detection. Key systems include a Collision Mitigation Braking System, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Keep Assist, Traffic Sign Recognition, and a Blind Spot Monitor on higher trims.

Verdict

The Honda Civic e:HEV starts at £33,795, placing it at the higher end of the mainstream family hatchback market. However, this is an excellent car, and the premium is justified by its high level of standard equipment, its full hybrid powertrain and Honda SENSING safety suite.

It offers a strong option for buyers prioritising hybrid technology, standard features, and driving comfort, though it faces strong competition from both conventional and plug-in hybrid rivals with lower entry costs.

