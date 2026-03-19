Seat and Cupra Ateca removed from sale after 10-year run

Seat and Cupra will no longer sell the Ateca SUV in the UK.

The Ateca was first introduced to the Seat range back in 2016, where it entered the SUV segment, which was rising in popularity. It was one of the first cars that Cupra produced when it became a standalone brand separate from Seat, too.

Originally available with a range of petrol and diesel engines, the Ateca could also be specified with four-wheel drive. On Cupra-badged versions, a high-powered model with a turbocharged 2.0-litre petrol and all-wheel-drive brought the highest level of performance available in the Ateca range.

In a statement, the brand said: “Seat confirms that, as part of its product portfolio management, the Ateca will no longer be available to configure in selected markets by the beginning of 2026. This step reflects local market decisions and ensures alignment with Seat’s evolving range.”

The Ateca has been a core part of the Seat range for a number of years

It added that ‘the entire Seat range will be renewed with electrified options by 2028 – starting with mild-hybrid versions of the Ibiza and Arona in 2028, followed by a full hybrid powertrain for the Seat Leon in 2028, and further updates to the Leon and Leon Sportstourer in 2029.’

The brand didn’t disclose whether or not a replacement for the Ateca would be on the horizon for either Seat or Cupra. Cupra is currently introducing a range of new electric models, however, starting with the upcoming Raval which arrives this year.