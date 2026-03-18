First Drive: Is the Hyundai Ioniq 6N an EV for driving enthusiasts?

What is it?

The 6N is the latest product from Hyundai’s N department

Hyundai has some pretty decent form in creating performance cars that aim to put a big grin on the face of whoever is behind the wheel. This process only started relatively recently, too, as it was back in 2012 that Hyundai put together a crack team of engineers to start creating go-faster cars under the now-famous ‘N’ moniker.

Fast forward to 2026 and with some impressive cars behind them, the N department has turned its attention to Hyundai’s latest Ioniq 6. The result? The Ioniq 6N. It’s a performance EV designed to be as engaging as anything with a combustion engine, but is that the case? We’ve been driving it to find out.

What’s new?

Hyundai’s N department has produced a variety of popular models

The Ioniq 6N shares quite a lot with the Ioniq 5N. Both get a similar drivetrain layout – more on that later – and there’s plenty in common when it comes to drive modes and clever new technologies. The 6N, for instance, gets the innovative N e-shift system which simulates the feel of a traditional paddle shift on a combustion-engined car. It’s accompanied by a bespoke sound created using sound from some of Hyundai’s motorsport vehicles.

The Ioniq 6N has been given its own unique setup, mind you, with revised suspension geometry helping to lower the car’s centre of gravity over the 5. It benefits from new bushings to make the car’s handling even sharper than the 5’s.

What’s under the bonnet?

A huge rear wing is fitted at the rear

There’s certainly no wanting for power underneath the Ioniq 6N’s sleek, aerodynamic body. There’s a dual-motor layout, which combined produces a hefty 641bhp and 770Nm of torque, enabling a 0-60mph time of 2.9 seconds via launch control and a top speed of 160mph. It really is the suite of driver modes and adjustable settings which separate the 6N from other electric performance cars, however, and there are a near-endless number of changes you can make via the screen or wheel-mounted buttons.

On a more practical level, the 6N should manage up to 302 miles from a single charge, while a rapid maximum charge speed of 350kW means that you can take this car’s batteries from 10 to 80 per cent in 18 minutes if you find a quick enough charger.

What’s it like to drive?

There’s a huge amount of performance to access

To begin with, it’s easy to feel like the 6N is just any regular electric vehicle. It’s easy to saunter along without making a noise, scything through traffic in impressive silence. On this level, it’s great for around-town driving, while well-judged steering makes it a breeze to get around in. It’s quite a wide car, mind you, so you do have to bear this in mind.

However, start to rotate through the driving modes and the 6N very quickly becomes an altogether different proposition. In sportier settings, the whole car tightens up and it’s at this point where the cleverly synthesised noises chime in, along with the realistic gear shift.

The 6N will rev and even bounce off the limiter just like a petrol car, making it a hugely entertaining car to drive. Luckily, this novelty is backed by excellent handling and, as you might expect from those headline figures, loads of performance. The ride is good too, though, and it feels ever-so-slightly better than that in the 5N.

The only thing which ever felt stressed were the brakes, which started to feel a little overwhelmed during a period of very heavy braking. There’s only so much they can do once physics come into play, of course, and the 6N is quite a heavy car to get slowed down.

How does it look?

A streamlined design gives the 6N an aerodynamic advantage





There are plenty of performance upgrades to help differentiate this model from the standard car. However, with a large rear wing, bigger wheels and more pronounced front and rear splitters, the car has a properly exciting look – particularly when it’s on the move.

What’s it like inside?

The interior is packed with buttons

The 6N feels closest to the 5N on the inside, where you’ll find a huge number of buttons and controls. We’ve often criticised many of the latest EVs for their lack of buttons and reliance on touchscreens, so the 6N is like a breath of fresh air with loads of physical buttons and switches. Those for the heating, ventilation and media functions are great, though those on the steering wheel can get a little confusing, particularly if you’re on the move.

Space in the back isn’t bad, either, though we’d argue that there’s ever-so-slightly less headroom in there than the 5N. Boot space stands at 371 litres, which is a little smaller than what you’d expect from a car of this size.

What’s the spec like?

The designated N buttons give quick access to driver functions

Prices for the Ioniq 6N start from £65,800. While that is expensive, it’s actually quite a bit under what similarly powerful EVs are being offered at and, in the 6N, you’re getting a whole lot of mechanical know-how and a good degree of performance, too.

Above and beyond that, standard equipment is extensive. You’ve got a full suite of parking sensors surrounding the car, a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system and both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. An efficiency-boosting heat pump is included as standard – as you’d expect it to be in a car of this price – while vehicle to load allows you to power domestic devices using the car’s on-board power supply.

Verdict

The Hyundai Ioniq 6N is a car designed to restore driver engagement in the world of electric cars, and it certainly does. It’s great fun to drive, feeling nimble and incredibly exciting, yet when you switch all of the crazy driver modes off, you’re still left with a refined and comfortable electric car.

It may play close to the 5N, but we’d argue that the 6N feels even better resolved overall and it’s why we’d pick this one of the two.