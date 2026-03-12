Volkswagen ID.3 to gain new ‘ID.3 Neo’ nameplate for model’s upcoming refresh

The Volkswagen ID.3 is set to receive a new nameplate when the updated model is revealed next month.

Named the ‘ID.3 Neo’, the new model will be an extensive update of the current variant, featuring lots of exterior and interior design upgrades.

There are no images of the production car at this stage, though it’s anticipated to feature a new front ‘nostril’ and updated tailgate design.

It will feature an updated exterior and interior design. (Volkswagen)

Interior images have not been revealed, but the ID.3 Neo will receive the latest software systems and Volkswagen’s enhanced ‘Travel Assist’ with traffic light detection, which can automatically apply the car’s brakes when approaching a red traffic light.

Details on the car’s powertrain have not been revealed at this stage, though the current ID.3 is available with a choice of 52kWh, 59kWh and 77kWh battery packs, which deliver claimed electric ranges of 241 miles, 269 miles and 371 miles, respectively.

It’s unclear at this stage whether there will be a hot ‘GTX Performance’ model, with the current car featuring a 77kWh battery pack with an electric motor to produce 321bhp and 545Nm of torque.

The Volkswagen ID.3 Neo will make its world debut next month, with further details on prices and specifications to follow at a later date.