MG reveals its first seven-seater with the MGS9 SUV

MG has revealed its first seven-seat SUV with the launch of the MGS9 plug-in hybrid.

The MGS9 will sit at the top of the firm’s model line-up and will come exclusively as a PHEV, rivalling cars like the Skoda Kodiaq and Kia Sorento.

The car’s exterior design uses styling cues from other MG models with slim front headlights, flush door handles, a full-width rear lightbar and lower-body chrome trim.

The car will come as standard with plug-in hybrid power. (MG)

Powering the car is a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine mated to an electric motor and a 24.7 kWh battery pack. Power figures have not been revealed at this stage, though MG claims the MGS9 can travel up to 62 miles on electric power alone.

The car is also practical, with the manufacturer claiming that with all seven seats in place, there is a 332-litre boot capacity. Fold all of the seats down, and that space transforms into more than 1,000 litres of room.

The MGS9 will be available with features such as a panoramic sunroof, heated, ventilated and massaging front seats and tri-zone climate control air conditioning.

Orders are open now with prices starting at £34,205 and rising to £36,945. Further details on the car’s specification will be revealed later this month.