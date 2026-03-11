Mercedes reveals VLE luxury electric minivan

Mercedes has revealed its new entry into the luxury electric MPV sector with the VLE.

The VLE replaces the old EQV electric MPV, while it’s the first vehicle to utilise Mercedes’ ‘VAN.EA’ platform, boasting an 800-volt architecture for rapid charging speeds.

The exterior body is curved to improve airflow over the vehicle, while drivers can add an optional illuminated front grille for more visual impact at night. The VLE also includes star-shaped digital LED lights and arc design rear taillights.

Inside, it’s all about the back seats with passengers receiving Mercedes’ latest ‘MBU Rear Seat Experience’. It features a 31.3-inch panoramic screen with 8K resolution, a split-screen function and an eight-megapixel camera, which can allow passengers to make video calls via the panoramic screen.

In the front, there is the ‘MBUX Superscreen’ which includes a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, a 14-inch central touchscreen and a 14-inch screen for the front-seat passenger.

Rear-seat occupants can enjoy watching movies with the 31.3-inch ‘MBU Rear Seat Experience’. (Mercedes)

The VLE comes equipped with a 115kWh battery pack and an electric motor on the ‘300’ model to produce 272bhp. Later on, there will be the option of a ‘400’ variant, which boasts dual electric motors and Mercedes’ ‘4Matic’ all-wheel drive system, which produces 409bhp and can accelerate to 60mph in 6.3 seconds.

The VLE uses an 800-volt architecture. (Mercedes)

Mercedes claims the VLE 300 can travel up to 435 miles on a single charge; however, an official claimed figure for the 400 4Matic version has not been revealed at this stage. Next year, there will be two models added to the VLE line-up, using a smaller 80kWh battery pack and electric motor.

Thanks to the vehicle’s on-board 800-volt electrical system, the VLE can be charged at speeds of 300kW from a DC rapid-charger, allowing 220 miles of range to be added in 15 minutes.

Prices and specifications for the UK market will be revealed in due course with orders expected to be opened later this year.