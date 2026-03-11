Jaecoo 8 arrives as brand’s new plug-in hybrid flagship

Jaecoo has added a new range-topping model to its ever-expanding line-up – the 8.

Available in six- and seven-seater configurations, the Jaecoo 8 arrives to sit alongside existing 5 and 7 models.

Priced from £45,500, the Jaecoo 8 comes equipped with the brand’s new SHS-P plug-in hybrid system, which combines a 1.5-litre petrol engine with an electric motor and battery to deliver an electric-only range of up to 83 miles. Jaecoo also says that thanks to 40kW charging, the battery can be taken from 10 to 80 per cent in under 30 minutes. The 8 gets a claimed 0-60mph time of 5.5 seconds, alongside low CO2 emissions of 14g/km.

All cars get a lot of equipment as standard

All versions get all-wheel drive as standard, and a three-speed automatic gearbox.

The Jaecoo 8 is offered in two configurations. Luxury cars get a seven-seater configuration, while Executive-grade cars have a business class-style six-seater setup with four individual heated, ventilated and massaging captain’s chairs. Prices rise slightly for the Executive to £47,500.

Executive cars get a six-seater layout

All cars get dual 12.3-inch displays with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, alongside a 14-speaker Sony sound system. Executive models build on this with upgraded Nappa leather upholstery, front seats with heating, ventilation and five massage modes, and a new ‘zero-gravity’ front passenger seat which has a 123-degree adjustable angle and extended legroom

The new Jaecoo 8 is available to order now, with deliveries expected from May this year. .