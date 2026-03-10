Audi RS3 ‘competition limited’ celebrates 50 years of the brand’s five-cylinder engine

Audi is commemorating 50 years of its iconic five-cylinder engine with the RS3 ‘competition limited.’

The first example of a five-cylinder Audi model was launched in 1976 in the ‘100’ saloon and the RS3 is the latest model to utilise the setup – albeit with some significant upgrades.

The RS3 competition limited features unique exterior upgrades over the standard car with 10 cross-spoke 19-inch alloy wheels, a sharper front spoiler lip, matte carbon mirror caps, side skirts and rear spoiler, while all cars are finished off in Malachite Green paintwork.

All cars are painted in Malachite Green. (Audi)

The RS bucket sports seats are complemented by black leather bolsters and the centre sections feature Dinamica microfibre-coloured Neodymium Gold with Ginger White contrasting stitching.

The armrests in the door and centre are gold, while the 10.1-inch central touchscreen displays information such as torque splitters, brake condition, temperature ranges of the coolant as well as transmission and oil temperatures.

The interior features sports bucket seats with black, Neodymium Gold and Ginger White contrast stitching. (Audi)

The car also boasts adjustable coilover suspension, a stiffer rear anti-roll bar, an RS sports exhaust system and ceramic brakes with red callipers.

Powering the car is Audi’s legendary 2.5-litre turbocharged five-cylinder petrol engine that produces 395bhp and 500Nm of torque. That takes the car to 60mph in 3.6 seconds and the top speed is 180mph.

Just 750 examples of the RS3 competition limited will be made with 11 units destined for the UK market. Prices start at £92,855 with deliveries expected to commence in the fourth quarter of this year.