These are the most comfortable cars on sale

If you cover lots of miles on the road, you’re going to need a car that is comfortable, smooth and relaxing.

There are several models on the new car market that manage to iron out all of the lumps and bumps in the road, while providing decent levels of practicality, efficient powertrains and sleek designs.

The cars on this list are some of the most comfortable models on sale, thanks to their soft suspension setups and spacious cabins.

We’ve compiled a list of the comfiest cars on sale today, so let’s check them out.

Mercedes S-Class



The S-Class is an excellent luxury car. (Mercedes)

The Mercedes S-Class is a pioneer in in-car technology. It was the first production vehicle to be fitted with airbags, for instance, as well as anti-lock brakes and adaptive cruise control.

The latest model is the most advanced yet and provides extreme levels of comfort out on the roads, thanks to its standard air suspension, which uses electronically controlled airbags instead of conventional coil springs to absorb lumps and bumps in the road a lot more smoothly.

The S-Class’s interior is also like no other car, thanks to its soft leather seats, plush-feeling cabin materials and endless levels of on-board equipment.

If you prefer to be chauffeur-driven, there is also the option of a long-wheel-base S-Class, which adds more legroom for rear-seat occupants.

Citroen C3



The C3 is equipped with Citroen’s ‘Advanced Comfort’ seats and suspension. (Citroen)

If you’re looking for a small car but want something that is comfortable, then the Citroen C3 is a great option.

The C3 comes fitted with Citroen’s ‘Advanced Comfort’ suspension, which uses little cushions in its shock absorbers to help iron out all of the imperfections in the road to make this one of the most comfortable cars in its class.

Inside, the car boasts Citroen’s ‘Advanced Comfort’ seats too, which are designed to aid posture support on long journeys, while there is also thicker foam used within the seat construction, providing a softer texture.

Also, with prices starting at just £19,035 for the standard petrol model, the C3 is one of the most affordable new cars on sale.

Volvo XC90



The XC90 is a comfortable and safe family SUV. (Volvo)

If you have an expanding family and need a car that is going to soak up the miles with no problem, the Volvo XC90 could be the perfect counterpart.

The XC90 is one of the safest and most comfortable family SUVs on the market, thanks to its armchair-like seats and practical seven-seater configuration.

The XC90 is also available with the option of adaptive dampers with air suspension, to help improve its ride comfort and make the car glide over uneven road surfaces.

Also, this Swedish offering is available with a choice of mild-hybrid and plug-in hybrid powertrains, with the PHEV model managing to travel up to a claimed 42.9 miles on electric power.

Skoda Superb Estate



The Superb Estate is one of the best cars in its class. (Skoda)

An estate car is the perfect alternative to an SUV, and the Skoda Superb is one of the best on the market.

The latest model is all about providing as much comfort and space as possible, while its powertrain line-up of diesel, petrol and plug-in hybrids is all frugal and efficient.

Behind the wheel, the Superb’s supple suspension does a great job of soaking up the lumps and bumps, while the cabin is well-insulated from road, wind and tyre roar, making it the ultimate mile-muncher.

In the back, the Superb Estate packs up to 690 litres of space, while the rear seats can fold completely flat to transform that room into 1,950 litres.

Range Rover



The latest Range Rover offers a sumptuous ride. (Land Rover)

The Range Rover is the perfect blend of luxury, comfort, prestige and off-road capability.

The latest model uses air suspension, which makes the ride very soft and sumptuous for travelling long distances.

The cabin offers lots of space for occupants, while the extensive use of wood, leather and aluminium trim makes the Range Rover one of the most upmarket vehicles on the road.

Thanks to its standard four-wheel drive system and high-tech on-board off-road technology, the Range Rover is one of the most capable and impressive SUVs when the going gets tough.

Rolls-Royce Phantom



The Phantom is the ultimate luxury limousine. (Rolls-Royce)

Rolls-Royce is the pinnacle of luxury and the Phantom is its most prestigious model to date.

The Phantom uses Rolls-Royce’s self-levelling air suspension, which uses air-filled chambers and a system which constantly monitors the road surface, your speed, and how much weight is in the car. This allows the suspension to adapt to uneven road surfaces, speed bumps and sharp corners to take as much energy out of any harsh imperfections in the road. The result? A car which feels sofa-comfortable on the move.

Inside, the cabin uses thick carpets, genuine leather upholstery and there is the option of several rear-seat configurations to suit different buyers, with extended legroom, picnic tables, entertainment screens and even a fridge.