Long-term report: Picking between Volvo’s hybrid XC90 models

Choosing which powertrain for your next new car is a tough choice right now. There are fully electric models, plug-in hybrids, mild hybrids and traditionally fuelled options to confuse you.

I’ve been fortunate enough to try two very different options – both of them in the same car – which has given me a unique perspective on some of the choices out there right now.

Volvo is currently letting me drive an XC90 for a long-term review and they’ve mixed things up a little. The first model they gave me was a T8 plug-in hybrid, and the second, is the B5, a ‘mild’ hybrid version, with a petrol engine.

Hybrids can be confusing, but the difference between a plug-in and mild hybrid is quite simple. A plug-in model lets you top up the battery on a home charger so it can run entirely on electric alone for around 30-40 miles, sometimes more.

A mild hybrid is the most basic form of electrification. Essentially, it uses a larger-than-normal battery to make a petrol or diesel engine a little bit more efficient.

It was a tight fit getting the XC90 onto the Eurotunnel carriage

So which do I prefer? Well, let’s start with the T8. In my last report, I had just taken delivery of the XC90 and was enjoying running around town on electric power only.

Plug-ins work very well for drivers who do very few miles on a daily basis but occasionally need to travel further afield. At that point, the petrol engine takes over and you don’t have to worry about charging. I was getting around 25 miles out of the battery and topping it up most days.

For anyone out there looking for an entry into EVs, I’d always suggest trying a plug-in hybrid first. They’re not perfect and the battery range is often small, but they are great gateway cars. They are my preferred form of electrification as they don’t mean you ever have to rely on stressful public charging.

I drove our T8 to the Alps for a ski holiday with the family and it was wonderfully comfortable and still returned 36mpg. That’s not bad for a big, seven-seat SUV with Four Wheel Drive.

I love the comfortable seats, the simple-to-use multimedia screen and the space it offers. Over 13 hours of driving in a day was still completed without an ache or pain, thanks to those plush seats. What’s more, with the rear row of seats folded flat to the boot floor, it managed to swallow a huge amount of luggage.

The latest XC90 parked up against the original

For our entire time in France we were unable to charge the battery, so I ran around on the petrol engine alone which, some will argue, is not very efficient. And this is when plug-ins don’t make sense because the weight of the battery makes the car more inefficient. However, I still like the fact that I have the option to do that if I want.

When I returned, Volvo took the winter-tyre-clad T8 back to HQ and replaced it with the B5. First, it’s important to point out that this mild hybrid version is just as plush inside, spacious and comfortable to drive.

However, I must say it isn’t anywhere near as exciting. The option to run on pure electric and the silence that affords is much missed and I certainly do find the B5’s engine a little noisier. What’s more, I’m getting very similar fuel economy out of the mild version compared to the T8.

The 2.0-litre petrol engine is no slouch and still offers 250bhp and a 0-60mph time of 7.7 seconds. Granted, that’s quite a bit slower than the T8’s five-second dash and 455bhp, but I don’t drive too quickly and find I am never left wanting for power.

I’m a big fan of Volvos in general and that mostly stems from their simplicity. The multimedia system, built around one big, intuitive screen in the centre of the cabin, is great to use and the built-in Google system also makes life easier. I just wish I could work out how to find the odometer on the digital dash. One to Google when I find the time.

I do miss the fact that Volvo doesn’t have wireless Apple CarPlay, though, and on a car that costs £72,840 you’d expect it to be included. No one wants to use wires – this is 2026.

On the positive side, the built-in booster seat, which pops up in the middle of the second row, is a stroke of genius that my son loves. And, a happy three-year-old means a quieter life.

Over the next few weeks, I’ll be putting the Volvo to the test with some household chores where that huge load space will be called into action, plus more family adventures that will give this luxury off-roader the challenges it deserves. More on that next time.