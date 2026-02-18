These are some of the best pick-up trucks to look out for today

If you need to lug around a lot of kit, then a pick-up truck has always been a solid choice. Throughout the years, trucks have provided the ideal mode of transport for drivers needing to carry big, heavy equipment with them, or for those who like to be able to carry larger objects with them at a moment’s notice.

In the UK, the pick-up market might’ve shrunk slightly over recent years, but there are still plenty of good options out there to take a look at. Let’s see what’s on offer.

Ford Ranger

The PHEV variant looks almost identical to the standard truck. (Ford)





Ford introduced a plug-in hybrid version of the Ranger, too, with an electric-only range of 27 miles. You can still get the performance-focused Raptor version as well, which gets a host of off-road-focused features that help it to conquer any obstacle it encounters.

Volkswagen Amarok

The Amarok feels more composed at speed





Inside, you’ll still notice lots of Ford-derived buttons and switches, but it’s all pulled together in a typically solid Volkswagen fashion.

Isuzu D-Max

The D-Max AT35 is a go-anywhere hardcore off-roader. (Isuzu)





All get reliable and hard-working engines, while the interior feels built to last.

Toyota Hilux

(Toyota)





It means that it’ll handle pretty much anything you can throw at it, while a new electric model is set to join the line-up this year too.

Ineos Grenadier Quartermaster

The Quartermaster is available with both petrol and diesel engines





You can get the Quartermaster with smooth-running engines sourced from BMW, with both petrol and diesel options available.

Maxus T90EV

The T90EV should manage over 200 miles on a charge





Despite its battery-powered nature, it still has a one-tonne payload, though sadly misses out on four-wheel-drive which makes it less able to head off-road.