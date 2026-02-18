Polestar set to introduce four new cars in three years amid ‘model offensive’

Polestar will launch four new cars in the next three years as it targets more growth.

Michael Lohscheller, Polestar’s CEO, has said that the brand is now ‘targeting the heart of the EV market, where customer demand and profit pools are high’ with the new plan, adding that the firm is ‘setting the foundations for profitable growth and operational improvement’ with the move.

The upcoming 7 will be a compact electric SUV

The already-announced Polestar 5 – an electric Grand Tourer – will kick things off in the summer of this year, bringing a sharper focus to the brand’s line-up.

The Swedish firm says this will be followed by an updated version of the Polestar 4, which is expected to gain quicker charging speeds and revised interior technology. Currently, the 4 is Polestar’s best-selling vehicle.

However, one of the big additions comes in 2027, with the introduction of a new version of the Polestar 2 – the car that the brand launched with. With over 190,000 models sold since its introduction in 2020, the 2 is a core part of Polestar’s line-up, and the new model is expected to offer a longer electric range.

The new 2 will replace the car which kickstarted Polestar’s journey

A teaser image, showing an obscured outline of the new 2, does reveal its redesigned front end, which now looks closer to that of the new 5.

In 2028, Polestar will expand its range further with the new 7, which is set to be a compact electric SUB.