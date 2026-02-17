Lunaz celebrates 50th commission with upgraded Aston Martin DB6

Lunaz has commemorated its 50th commission with a completely bespoke version of the Aston Martin DB6.

Founded in 2018, Lunaz has specialised in reworking and updating several iconic cars, and developed the first electric Rolls-Royce, too. Since then, it has been ‘remastering icons’ from Bentley, Aston Martin and Jaguar.

This latest commission – the brand’s 50th – returns to the world of hand-built engines for a special project requested by a ‘long-standing Lunaz client’ and will be debuted to the public in late summer of this year. The resulting Aston Martin DB6 retains the original’s striking lines, but has been upgraded in many key areas.

The original car’s design has been retained for the commission

Lunaz has taken the standard six-cylinder 4.0-litre engine of the original DB6 and increased its capacity up to 5.0 litres, bringing 350bhp in the process.

David Lorenz, founder, Lunaz, said: “We founded Lunaz to preserve, enhance, and reimagine the world’s most celebrated cars, allowing them to be driven and cherished for generations. This DB, our 50th commission and the first petrol project leveraging our Formula One-derived expertise, is a watershed moment.

“That the first comes from a returning client underscores the trust and enduring relationships at the heart of our brand. Together, we are creating a DB that honours its heritage, while expressing the pinnacle of bespoke automotive craftsmanship.

The interior is finished in a number of premium materials

On the outside, you’ll find gold chrome accents and a bespoke paint colour, while inside, there are switchgear pieces crafted from sterling silver, and mother-of-pearl inlays for the dashboard. The seats are trimmed in cashmere blend textiles, too, while suede and leather are used elsewhere in the cabin.

Lunaz hasn’t stated a price for the DB6, but has confirmed that it will be creating several First Edition models.